DC is starting to gather momentum, with the release of the eagerly awaited sequel to Joker, Folie á Deux due to hit cinemas in the next few weeks, and a Penguin HBO series currently performing well with audiences and critics. However, it does make you think don't get carried away with yourselves. In news that may be alarming to some, DC appear to be going down the same route as Sony are, with their Marvel/Spider-Man adjacent characters, and are planning some projects which revolve around more villains from the Batman universe.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting this evening that, according to sources, DC are developing a project based around Bane and Deathstroke, from a script being penned by Matthew Orton, who is also credited as a writer on the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. While DC absolutely struck gold with Joker, the character is an iconic figure and the story was just grounded enough to work, as there were thousands of stories on which to adapt from.

Who are Bane and Deathstroke?

Bane is a more recent addition to Batman's rogues' gallery, created by writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan in the early 1990s. The character's origin saw him born and raised in a prison on a Caribbean island where he mastered combat and learned from international criminals. His ridiculous strength comes from a brutal steroid experiment that left him physically powerful but dependent on the drug to keep up his abilities. Rumours he tried to compete in the Tour de France are unfounded.The character came to prominence in the iconic "Knightfall" storyline, where he famously broke Batman’s back. The storyline was adapted in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises in which he was portrayed by Tom Hardy under a mask with a lovely, lovely voice.

Deathstroke, on the other hand, was introduced in 1980 as a high-level villain for the Teen Titans but evolved into one of DC’s most popular villains for its heroes. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez, he's been portrayed by Esai Morales the live-action Titans series, while Joe Manganiello appeared as the character in Zack Snyder's DC films. At one point, according to reports, Deathstroke was set to be the main villain in The Batman when Ben Affleck was attached to direct and star.The project remains under secrecy, but DC's next project, Joker: Folie à Deux, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is set to release on October 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more.