DC’s work with Batman-based villains has been a hit-and-miss. While the highly anticipated sequel Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga failed to amuse the audience, The Batman spin-off, The Penguin led by Colin Farrell has gathered much popularity and praise from fans and critics alike. Nonetheless, in September, news broke about an untitled Bane and Deathstroke movie being in development, and it got fans excited. Given James Gunn is taking DC in a light and fun direction with his projects like Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, a balancing darker side is highly appreciated by fans. Now, we know when the Bane and Deathstroke movie plans to film.

As per a new report in the Production Bulletin, DC Studios is planning to begin production on its new project in Fall 2025, which will make it exactly a year after the announcement. So there’s a long time before we get to see any kind of look at the project. Furthermore, it is reported that the feature will film in the UK, as the parent company of DC, owns and operates its own production studio in Leavesden, England.

What Do We Know About the Bane and Deathstroke Film?

While not many details about the project are out yet, scribe Matthew Orton is hard at work with the script for the fan-favorite DC villains. His previous credits include the MCU’s fan-favorite Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac along with the Devil’s Peak series and the upcoming big-budget Captain America: Brave New World, which will see Anthony Mackie take a flight as the MCU’s new Captain America. Given the start of the production is sometime in Fall 2025, we should start getting news about top line talents starting next year.

Created by writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan in the early 1990s, Bane is a Batman villain born and raised in a prison on a Caribbean island where he mastered combat and learned from international criminals. The character was further popularized by Tom Hardy’s portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises which famously recreated Bane breaking Batman’s back, akin to ‘Knightfall’ comic storyline. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez, Deathstroke was introduced as a villain for the Teen Titans, but soon rose as a big bad for other heroes as well. The character was portrayed by Joe Manganiello in Zack Snyder's now defunct DC films. It’ll be interesting to see how these characters interact in the new DC Universe.

The Deathstroke and Bane film does not currently have a release date. You can watch the New DCU's first new story, Creature Commandos, on Max now. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

