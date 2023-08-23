The Big Picture Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto originally wanted to pitch his lifelong dream of an origin story about Batman villain Bane to DC Studios.

Soto was hesitant about taking on the Blue Beetle project at first, wanting to avoid falling into Latino stereotypes, but was convinced by the authenticity and representation in the script.

Working on Blue Beetle could potentially open doors for Soto to collaborate with Matt Reeves on future DC projects, including the Bane origin story he always wanted to make.

Even though most times a director and/or screenwriter will have to reach out to a producer to try and pitch their ideas to get a film made, the situation is a little different with superhero blockbusters. These are the kind of movies that the studio already wants to make, so producers often go out looking for directors who can bring new parts of already beloved IP to life on the big screen – that’s what happened with Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto. But that’s not what he expected when he first met with DC Studios, as he revealed to Collider in an interview.

While he sat down with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Soto talked about getting a call from DC, and that he originally thought he was going to get to pitch his lifelong dream: An origin story about Batman villain Bane, who became more popularly known after being played by Tom Hardy in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Soto quickly found out that not only Bane “belongs” to someone else, but also that he wasn’t invited to talk about Bane at all:

“I went in to pitch Bane because I wanted to make– I still want to make an origin story about Bane…I think it’s cool. And they were like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool, but that whole thing belongs to Matt Reeves.’ I’m like, ‘Okay…’ ‘But we’ve got something for you – Blue Beetle.’ And that’s how it started. They pitched me ‘Blue Beetle.’ At first, I was hesitant because I didn't want to brown-wash Spider-Man, I didn't want to fall into the tropes of the same rhetoric that Hollywood keeps perpetuating about Latinos, and they were like, ‘No, no, no, no, you have to read the script, it's written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, he's Mexican…read it.’ So when I read it, that's when I got convinced because he had all the authenticity that only somebody from that community, from our community, would actually understand. I realized right there that the story of ‘Blue Beetle’ and the representation was in good hands.”

'Blue Beetle' is Hardly a Consolation Prize

When you watch Blue Beetle, you have no doubt whatsoever that the story was put together by people with deep knowledge and personal connection to Latinx culture. Between music, María la del Barrio references, and overprotective extended family, it’s pretty easy to tell why Soto ended up saying yes to the project.

At the same time, helming Blue Beetle could turn out to be a gateway for Soto to work on other DC projects – including the Bane origin story he always wanted to do. Matt Reeves (director of The Batman) is now closer to him than ever and has a full Bat-verse under development. With Soto just a phone call away, it wouldn't be too unlikely for the two to team up on future stories.

Blue Beetle is playing in theaters now.