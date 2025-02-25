Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) is getting back to his French roots in the upcoming Netflix film, Banger. The critically celebrated actor, who we know and love from so many English-language projects, will be embracing his native tongue in the streamer’s French-language film about a washed-up DJ who finds himself involved in an incredibly dangerous, country-crossing event. Today, the platform has released a new trailer, which gives audiences a better look at the action, adventure, and beats to come when the movie arrives on April 2.

In the trailer for Banger, audiences are introduced to Cassel’s character, an aging DJ who continues to hold onto the dream that his luck will turn around, and he’ll get his following back. Dressed in clothes that are at least two generations too young for him, the DJ hosts online parties in hopes of drawing in new fans. Little does he know, his desperation has caught the eye of a group of special agents, who enlist his help in their latest high-stakes mission.

The group of narcotics' detectives are hot on the trail of a younger and more popular DJ named Vestax (Mister V), who has ties to their target — a Russian gangster known as Molotov. Hoping to use Cassel’s DJ as their way of getting closer to Vestax, the cops formulate a plan that gets their guy on the inside as chummy with Vestax as possible. Stepping up to do his duty to his country, national pride isn’t the only reason that Cassel’s character agrees to help the law enforcement officials, as he sees the younger DJ as his ticket back to the top.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Banger’

Along with Cassel, Netflix’s latest foray into French-language films also features a lineup that includes the talents of Laura Felpin (Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom), Alexis Manenti (Guardians of the Formula), Manu Payet (It’s Complicated), Nicolas Maury (My Best Part), Philippe Katerine (The Truth About Charlie), Déborah Lukumuena (Divines), Paul Mirabel (Classico), and more. The title is the latest to come from filmmaker So-Me, who has previously found massive success working with artists such as Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and David Guetta on a handful of music videos.

While you wait for Cassel to transform himself into one of the biggest DJs in the world, you can check out the trailer for Banger above. The action-packed, bass-driven movie hits the ones and twos of Netflix on April 2.