The classic N64 game is just one of many being ported to the subscription service.

Banjo-Kazooie is making its way to Nintendo Switch Online in January 2022, per Nintendo's official Twitter account. The news comes just shy of another major Nintendo Switch Online release, Paper Mario.

Craig Duncan, head of game development company Rare, responded on Twitter to the announcement of the company’s classic title being included among Switch online’s library, stating that he is a “big fan” of the subscription service and how “it’s really important to preserve classic games for future generations to play."

Image via Rare

The Banjo-Kazooie series first debuted in 1998 on the Nintendo 64, following a bear named Banjo and his bird friend, Kazooie, whose ultimate goal is to stop the evil witch Gruntilda from carrying out her mischievous plans. The series consists of three installments on console and two releases on handhelds, and Banjo-Kazooie quickly became a hit across several platforms, ranging from Nintendo portable consoles to Xbox 360. It even received a few mentions in popular franchises like Super Smash Bros. and Sega’s All-Star Racing.

A big catch to Banjo-Kazooie’s arrival is that a mere Nintendo Online subscription will not give players access to the game. It will be a part of Nintendo’s new subscription service expansion, which was created to debut more retro titles from past consoles, such as the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis. Titles already available on the expansion include AAA games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and more, with fans eagerly expecting more in the months to come. There are several service plan options to choose from, but the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion for 12 months starts at $50 USD. Check out Nintendo's official announcement below:

