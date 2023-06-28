2023 is turning out to be a pretty good year for biopics. So far, we’ve had the unique story from Tetris, Air’s unexpected approach to the Michael Jordan story and Blackberry, which is already considered one of the best of the year. Now, Samuel Goldwyn Films tells Collider they’re about to bulk up that slate with Bank of Dave, a movie whose trailer we get to share with you today.

Along with the trailer, the distribution company also allowed us to reveal when the movie is set to premiere: It’s coming to theaters in just a couple of months, on August 25. The trailer unveils an ambitious real-life story: Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) is a man who one day realized he had the means and potential clients to open up a small bank in Lancashire. The problem is, you can’t just decide to be a part of the British elite, who haven’t been granted a new bank license for over 150 years. Why? Dave decides to question that, and enlists the help of lawyers, doctors, and even rock legends to help create a vocal popular support.

Dave, Money, and Rock 'n Roll

The “rock legends” part of Bank of Dave is true as well: Def Leppard helped real-life Dave vouch for his family-type bank through concerts to raise awareness among Burnley townsfolk. The trailer also makes it clear that, even though the story will follow Dave through a ruthless battle, the tone of the movie has comedic vibes, which suggests we’ll get to laugh at some absurd “rules” that the elite are able to impose.

Bank of Dave is directed by Chris Foggin, who previously helmed Kids in Love, Fisherman’s Friends and This is Christmas. The screenplay is by Piers Ashworth, who worked with Foggin in Fisherman’s Friends. He also penned The Loneliest Boy in the World and St. Trinian’s.

Aside from Kinnear, the cast of Bank of Dave also features Joel Fry (Our Flag Means Death), Jo Hartley (After Life), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and Paul Kaye (Pennyworth).

You can watch the trailer above and check out the poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here: