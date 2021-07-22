One of my favorite events every summer is San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the con has once again gone virtual with the hope of doing an in person event this November. However, just because the con has gone online doesn’t mean your favorite toy dealers aren’t offering cool exclusives. Which brings me to what Queen M and UK anti-advertising initiative Brandalism are doing this week. They companies have teamed up with BAIT and Toy Tokyo to release timed limited-edition variants of their Brandalism line of figures for Comic-Con@Home 2021. The figures are inspired by and pay homage to the artwork of the mysterious graffiti artist known as Banksy.

BAIT will be releasing Asia exclusive gold variants of Laugh Now and Love Rat. Queen M will be releasing its blackout variants of Riot Cop, Bandaged Heart, and a gray variant of Hollywood Rat. Finally, Toy Tokyo will be releasing the copper green variant of Liberty Girl and a monotone variant of Bunny Thug.

All the figures will be up for pre-order from Thursday July 22 - Sunday July 25 on each company’s respective websites. Edition sizes will be determined by the number of figures sold through Sunday July 25th.

Standing at 8 inches tall, all the Brandalism figures will be sold individually as a pre-order for $175 + S/H. Each figure will come individually packaged in a high-end, museum quality, collector box that will include a certificated NFC chip of authenticity card, a paper certificate and a pair of white gloves.

Queen M's Brandalism Comic-Con@Home Exclusives will go up for pre-order on Thursday July 22 at 10AM PST and will go through 11:59PM PST Sunday July 25 at queenmshop.com

Check out BAIT and Toy Tokyo for more information on their releases and you can check out the figures below.

