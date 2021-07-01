If you’re a fan of limited-edition figures and graffiti artist Banksy, you might want to add your email to getbrandalism.com. That’s because Queen M and UK anti-advertising initiative Brandalism have teamed up to release a line of exclusive limited-edition figures inspired by the works of Banksy.

First up is the 8-inch “Blaster Rat”, which features a rat ready to detonate something explosive. The second is “Happy Faces” which depicts an older gentlemen wheat pasting posters of smiley faces. The final figure (for now) is "Graffiti is a Crime", which depicts two young boys standing on one another, ready to vandalize a posted sign with a can of spray paint.

While I’m not sure of the pricing, I’ve heard each figure will come individually packaged in a high-end, museum quality, embossed collector box that will include a certificated NFC chip of authenticity card, a paper certificate and a pair of white gloves.

The inaugural launch of figures will only be sold on getbrandalism.com and they’ll drop soon. While I’m not exactly sure what they’re releasing next, I’ve heard about some of their future plans and they sound cool.

