The Big Picture The banned Bluey episode "Dad Baby" is now available on YouTube in the USA after not being on Disney+.

"Dad Baby" follows Bandit pretending to be pregnant, sparking international interest in the unique storyline.

Bluey has faced censorship issues in the past, altering content and even cutting episodes prior to release.

Two years after its original air date, the banned Bluey episode, "Dad Baby" is finally available in the USA. The season 2 episode was published on YouTube due to the episode not being available on Disney Plus. "Dad Baby" is one of the few episodes that were not released on the U.S. streaming platform due to possible censorship reasons.

The censored Bluey episode was first released on March 29, 2020 in Australia, before its international release, and made its way to the official Bluey YouTube channel for U.S. viewers to consume. As of writing, it has generated over 1.5 million views. The episode follows Bandit (David McCormack) and Bluey playing Dad Baby, where the Heeler dad pretends to be pregnant with Bingo using an old baby carrier. Bandit experiences a simulated pregnancy, from feeling the baby kick to bodily symptoms like back aches. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator, Joe Brumm commented about the episode not being available in the U.S., stating that it was "too special" to not make. “What are you going to do, not make ‘Dad Baby’? I love it,” Brumm said.

Last month, Bluey accumulated over 10.4 million viewers on Disney Plus after the release of a 28-minute special, 'The Sign.' Many adults claimed they cried when the episode aired, especially since the children's program in general resonated with adults, as well as kids. At the moment, production for the show had ended, and it was alleged that nothing had been greenlit for quite some time. However, the show's executives and producers have stated that the show will return with "more surprises in store."

'Bluey's Censorship Explained

Image via ABC Australia

Bluey has a history of censorship. A few episodes, like "Teasing" and "Excersice" were altered due to viewer complaints, like the use of language and body image. However, the U.S. release of this children's program led to entire dialogues being altered, scenes being cut, and episodes not being available on the streaming platform. For example, in the episode "Perfect," the conversation between Bandit and Fido is different compared to its Australian counterpart. Meanwhile, in the season 1 episode, "Markets," the U.S. version removed the scene where Buttermilk the pony was seen pooping in front of Bluey and Indy.

Aside from "Dad Baby," the season three episode, "Family Meeting," also faced a similar fate and was also not released on Disney Plus. While the reason for it was unknown, it could be due to the use of toilet humor in the episode. Fortunately, Disney Plus reverted its decision and made the episode available on the streaming platform.

Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus. But if you want to see the banned episode, you can watch the episode down below.