Movies from just about any genre can prove shocking or controversial, if handled by certain filmmakers willing to challenge sensibilities or matters of taste. It might not be too surprising, though, to see that horror movies seem to find themselves banned in certain territories more often than other genres. After all, this is a genre where grisly violence, terror, and confronting scenes can be expected more often than not; it's what fans of the genre might well find themselves actively looking for, at times.

The following horror movies are all distinguished by the fact that they were banned by at least a handful of countries, though usually temporarily, and most often around the time they were first released or distributed. For consistency's sake, the numbers below are based on ratings info that can be found on IMDb for each title, with the site showing that all these movies were refused classification or banned by certain countries. The numbers might not be exhaustive, because IMDb doesn't always have everything, but it's best to stick to one source that usually contains at least a decent amount of data. These banned horror movies are ranked below, based on how many countries/territories they are (or were) banned within.

15 'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' (1984)

Banned in 3 countries

It’s honestly a little surprising that the fourth movie in the Friday the 13th series - dubbed quite hilariously as The Final Chapter, and admittedly a highlight of the uneven series - was actually relatively controversial upon its release. Time has marched on to the point where slasher movies of old pale in comparison to something like the Terrifier movies, but such is the nature of on-screen violence and controversial cinema.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter was briefly refused classification in Australia, and was also originally banned in both Sweden and West Germany. If it was released nowadays, this particular Jason Voorhees killing spree would be unlikely to prove quite as shocking, but it was a bloody good time for some back then for most (remaining so today), but perhaps too bloody a time for others upon release.

14 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Banned in 4 countries

Looking over the parent’s guide for Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer on IMDb reveals there were several places where the movie was either banned or refused classification. Considering its age and the way movies can get re-rated, it has become more available since the 1980s, but for a few places, the movie had to be re-edited or re-cut in order to get a rating that made it permissible to be screened.

And those who’ve watched the film would probably understand why. Though most movies about serial killers are horrific in one way or another, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer feels particularly provocative and willing to touch on taboo subjects in an uncompromising manner. There’s some incredibly dark humor, but it’s mostly a grisly look at the life of a mass murderer and the way he goes about his morbid business.

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

rent

Release Date January 5, 1990 Director John McNaughton Cast Michael Rooker , Tom Towles , Tracy Arnold Runtime 83 minutes

13 'Zombie Flesh Eaters' (1979)

Banned in 5 countries

Zombie Flesh Eaters is sometimes referred to as Zombie, sometimes Zombi 2, and also sometimes Island of the Living Dead. It was made on the heels of Dawn of the Dead and was also potentially intended to capitalize upon its success, delivering the sort of gore, bloodshed, and body count that was quickly becoming associated with the zombie genre as a whole.

Some of Zombie Flesh Eaters is still pretty gross when watched with modern-day eyes, though it certainly lacks a certain believability compared to some other later zombie films, especially something like Day of the Dead. It’s still pretty unapologetic about how violent and gruesome it gets, particularly for something released in the 1970s, and was rewarded with a ban in five different countries upon initial release, as a result.

Zombie Release Date July 18, 1980 Director Lucio Fulci Cast Tisa Farrow , Ian McCulloch , Richard Johnson , Al Cliver , Auretta Gay , Stefania D'Amario , Olga Karlatos , Ugo Bologna Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Horror

12 'Men Behind the Sun' (1988)

Banned in 5 countries

Taking an unconventional and horrific approach to the war genre, Men Behind the Sun is a depiction of various atrocities committed against prisoners of war during World War II. It follows Japanese troops taking Chinese and Russian prisoners to a camp where they become subjects to a series of horrible experiments occurring at a place called Unit 731.

So, while Men Behind the Sun is a war movie, it also functions as a full-on horror movie that unblinkingly showcases a series of atrocities, much of it regrettably inspired by real-life scenarios that took place during the 20th century’s most destructive war. The approach to such a difficult subject made Men Behind the Sun controversial and worthy of being outright banned by several different countries.

11 'Faces of Death' (1978)

Banned in 5 countries

While Faces of Death is technically a documentary movie (sort of; it’s a mix of real-life footage and staged sequences), its subject matter is grim and disturbing enough for it to also function as a horror movie. It aims to shock and provoke, showing disturbing sights of a wide variety of things in life, including some wartime footage, the aftermaths of grisly accidents, and scenes of surgery.

As an intentional shock to the system, Faces of Death was effective enough to be banned in a handful of territories, while tending to get the equivalent of adults-only or X-ratings in the countries that didn’t ban it. It was refused classification in Australia, for example, which stayed in effect for a number of years before being eventually re-rated, and a similar thing happened in the UK, where it was effectively banned for almost two decades.

10 'Ichi the Killer' (2001)

Banned in 5 countries

Takashi Miike has made his fair share of alarming, gory, and oftentimes over-the-top movies that tend to blend genres like action, crime, and/or horror, but little he’s made has proven as relentless as Ichi the Killer. It’s a contender for his most controversial movie, following a yakuza associate crossing paths with a terrifying and dangerous serial killer, relating in much chaos, death, and bloodshed.

Ichi the Killer arguably functions like a very, very dark comedy – perhaps depending on one’s sense of humor – but the level of violence made it alarming enough to warrant more than a handful of bans around the globe. According to IMDb, a good chunk of these haven’t been lifted in the 20+ years since Ichi the Killer originally came out, including places like Germany, Ireland, and China.

Ichi the Killer

rent

Release Date December 22, 2001 Director Takashi Miike Cast Tadanobu Asano , Nao Omori , Shin'ya Tsukamoto , Paulyn Sun , Susumu Terajima , Shun Sugata , Tôru Tezuka , Yoshiki Arizono Runtime 129 Minutes

9 'The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)' (2011)

Banned in 6 countries

The Human Centipede was The Human Centipede, and as far as confronting horror movies go, it probably doesn’t need an introduction. Also, if you wanted an introduction, you might not be able to find it on sites like this one that need to keep language and most descriptions generally as PG as possible… though “thankfully,” the title does conjure up enough horrifying imagery for it alone to explain the basics.

Of course, to top The Human Centipede, The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) had to push things further when it came to what shocking sights it would subject viewers to, and this resulted in at least half a dozen bans. It was only refused classification for a short period of time in places like Australia, but the banning proved permanent in other locations like the Philippines, Germany, and Ireland.

The Human Centipede 2 Release Date August 30, 2009 Director Tom Six Cast Ashlynn Yennie , Laurence R. Harvey , Maddi Black , Kandace Caine , Dominic Borrelli , Lucas Hansen , Lee Nicholas Harris , Dan Burman , Daniel Jude Gennis Runtime 88 Minutes

8 'Braindead' (1992)

Banned in 6 countries

In its uncut version, Braindead (sometimes known as Dead Alive) was surprisingly banned in quite a few places, even though those who’ve seen it would agree it’s gory, but might not agree it’s intense enough to be hidden from even adults. Yet in Finland, it was initially banned, and was also banned in places that required recuts before ratings would be given, like in South Korea.

Braindead is primarily a comedy though, and it pushes things so far when it comes to showing bloodshed and scenes of extreme zombie carnage that most will probably become numb to it at worst, and, more likely, will eventually find themselves finding it all hilarious. It certainly shows a different side to Peter Jackson (in a good way), for those who are only familiar with his Middle Earth-set films.

Dead Alive Release Date August 13, 1992 Director Peter Jackson Cast Timothy Balme , Diana Peñalver , Elizabeth Moody , Ian Watkin , Brenda Kendall , Stuart Devenie Runtime 97

7 'The Devils' (1971)

Banned in 6 countries

Most horror movies find themselves banned because of the level of violence featured, and while The Devils can get graphic with its violence, it was also controversial because of its sexual content and the way it explored religion. It’s one of Ken Russell’s most well-known (or notorious) films, and also can’t be called a horror movie exclusively; it’s perhaps more of a very dark historical drama than an outright horror movie.

Still, by the standards of 1971, The Devils had a great deal of alarming content featured within it… and honestly, even by today’s standards, parts of it can still prove shocking. If it didn’t get the highest rating available within a given country, chances are, it was banned (at least temporarily), with this happening in countries like New Zealand, Ireland, and Finland (twice for the latter; both for its theatrical release and attempted home video release).

The Devils Release Date July 16, 1971 Director Ken Russell Cast Vanessa Redgrave , Oliver Reed , Dudley Sutton , Max Adrian , Gemma Jones , Murray Melvin , Michael Gothard , Georgina Hale , Brian Murphy , Christopher Logue , Graham Armitage , John Woodvine , Andrew Faulds , Kenneth Colley , Judith Paris , Catherine Willmer , Izabella Telezynska , Niké Arrighi , Pat Ashton , Peter Avella , Imogen Claire , Barbie Denham , Hugh Elton , Harry Fielder , Selina Gilbert , Cheryl Grunwald , Charles Price , Charles Rayford Runtime 114 Minutes

6 ‘The Last House on the Left’ (1972)

Banned in 7 countries

One of Wes Craven’s earlier films is also one of his most notorious: The Last House on the Left. This one is a far cry from the comparatively accessible Scream series and A Nightmare on Elm Street, other films Craven directed, with The Last House on the Left being about two young women getting kidnapped and then horrifically abused psychologically and physically by those behind said kidnapping.

Movies that focus on suffering and torture to this extent might be more commonplace nowadays (though even something like the Saw series isn’t without controversy), but it’s safe to assume many weren’t ready for The Last House on the Left back in 1972. It was banned in more than half a dozen countries all up, though in some of those territories - like Australia and Ireland - it has been re-rated since its initial release.

The Last House on the Left

rent

Release Date August 30, 1972 Director Wes Craven Cast Sandra Peabody , Lucy Grantham , David Hess , Fred J. Lincoln , Jeramie Rain , Marc Sheffler Runtime 84

5 'Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom' (1975)

Banned in 9 countries

Like The Devils, Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom is a 1970s release that still has the power to disturb and sicken those who watch it all these decades later, and it’s earned its reputation for being one of the most shocking films of all time. It’s also similar to The Devils in the way it’s more of a horrific drama with a historical setting over being an outright horror film (though its influence can be felt in infamous torture-heavy horror films that became popular in the 2000s).

Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom was one of many controversial Pier Paolo Pasolini movies (arguably his most disturbing), and was met with its fair share of bannings as a result. For example, it was refused classification in Australia for almost 35 years, and was also banned for 25+ years in places like New Zealand and Norway.

Salò, Or The 120 Days Of Sodom Release Date November 23, 1975 Director Pier Paolo Pasolini Cast Paolo Bonacelli , Giorgio Cataldi , Uberto Paolo Quintavalle , Aldo Valletti , Caterina Boratto , Elsa De Giorgi , Hélène Surgère , Sonia Saviange Runtime 116 Minutes

4 'A Serbian Film' (2010)

Banned in 12 countries

It might have the same infamy as other horror movies that were controversial decades ago and remain confronting, but when it comes to crowning the most controversial and frequently banned movie of the 21st century so far, A Serbian Film is undoubtedly a contender. Like the films in The Human Centipede, it’s also hard to discuss what it’s about without divulging unpleasant details.

Essentially, everything that happens in it is some level of grim, upsetting, violent, depraved, or even some kind of combination of all of the above. It should also be noted that it takes more nowadays for most horror films to get banned in most places, compared to how things were some years or decades ago, meaning the fact that A Serbian Film received at least a dozen bans in the early 2010s is significant.

A Serbian Film Release Date June 11, 2010 Director Srđan Spasojević Cast Srđan Todorović , Sergej Trifunovic , Jelena Gavrilović , Slobodan Beštić , Katarina Žutić Runtime 104 Minutes

3 'Cannibal Holocaust' (1980)

Banned in 13 countries

Functioning as a very dark satire/social commentary alongside being an early found-footage movie and one of the goriest horror films ever made, Cannibal Holocaust lives up to its reputation. It depicts, in sickening detail, what happens when a film crew encounters a tribe of cannibals and pays a heavy price for antagonizing and exploiting them.

Speaking of “exploiting,” some would call Cannibal Holocaust an example of intentionally shocking and in-your-face exploitation filmmaking, though others might point to the social commentary and the way it defined or codified certain horror conventions as signs that it was actually kind of groundbreaking. Whether you like the movie or not, however, all would agree that it houses some truly horrifying acts of violence against both humans (staged) and animals (sadly not staged), leading to it becoming one of the most often banned movies of its time.