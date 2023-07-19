The world is an unpredictable place, filled with different countries populated by different people, with such places being governed by different bodies with different values. There are, quite naturally, a lot of differences out there, and this carries over into the world of cinema, with certain movies being received in vastly different ways by different countries, even to the point where titles seen as acceptable in certain places are banned in others.

Barbie has recently shown this can even happen to movies that don't exceed a PG or PG-13 rating by U.S. standards, and it's one instance that serves to reveal the complexities surrounding film censorship throughout the world's various countries. Greta Gerwig's latest film is far from the only unexpectedly banned movie either, as the following examples demonstrate.

10 'Barbie' (2023) - Banned in Vietnam

Image via Warner Bros.

Barbie is a film that's of course based on the iconic doll of the same name, and is a comedic fantasy movie about said doll (and Ken) discovering their place in the world, and grappling with their strange existences. It's not without some slightly risqué innuendo and humorous references, but nothing that's going to get it an adults-only rating in any countries/territories... right?

That's largely true, with it having a PG-13 rating in the U.S., and a PG rating in Australia, for two examples. But in Vietnam, Barbie's been outright banned, due to a scene depicting the nine-dash-line on a map, which is a marking used by China to suggest that the country owns territory Vietnam believes it owns. The conflict (and ban) might seem childish, but given Barbie dolls are playthings for children, maybe it's oddly poetic.

9 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998) - Banned in Egypt

Image via DreamWorks

There's an unmissable irony to Egypt being a country that banned the 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt. It's one of the most acclaimed movies DreamWorks Animation has ever released, and is a (mostly) family-friendly retelling of the bible's Book of Exodus, specifically the parts relating to the story of Moses.

It can get dark and violent in places, but the reasons for its banning in Egypt don't relate to those elements of the film, with it instead being banned for the way it depicts Pharaoh Rameses as a villain. It's contested in Egypt whether this is a reasonable portrayal, and there's enough support for him being a well-respected historical leader for the film's portrayal of him to lead to it being banned.

8 'The Testament of Dr. Mabuse' (1933) - Temporarily Banned in Germany

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse is one of the greatest classic thrillers, and one of many amazing movies directed by legendary German filmmaker Fritz Lang. It was also released during a turbulent time in Germany's history, given the Nazi Party controlled the country starting in 1933, and ending in 1945, at the conclusion of World War II.

For these 12 years, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse was banned, and not because of any violence or other questionable content of the sort (most of the violent content is mild in impact or occurs off-screen). Its story and themes were interpreted as being anti-Nazi Party, and they subsequently banned the film while they were in power, with Lang himself also fleeing the country in 1933 and resuming his filmmaking career in America.

7 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) - Banned in China

Image via Sony

The MCU is generally seen as at least teen-friendly, and borderline family-friendly when it comes to some of its entries (mainly the lighter ones). Offensive language and sexual content are usually kept mild to non-existent, and though there's a great deal of violence and fighting in many MCU movies, it's hardly ever super intense or graphic.

This goes for the third of Tom Holland'sSpider-Man movies, too, with part of its huge box office success likely being because of its accessibility and general inoffensiveness. But in China, No Way Home was banned, as the country objected to the Statue of Liberty being prominently featured. Editing it out of the climax would've proved impossible, and as such, no changes were made, and the film wasn't released there.

6 'Lightyear' (2022) - Banned in Various Countries

Image Via Disney

Pixar films tend to get released with either G or PG ratings, at least in the U.S. and other Western countries. Lightyear followed this trend, with the sort-of spin-off, sort-of prequel to Toy Story getting an unsurprising PG rating in the U.S. for "action/peril."

The film features a very brief (though widely publicized) kiss between two female characters at one point, with the moment leading to the film getting banned in numerous countries throughout Asia and the Middle East. There was resistance to the kiss being edited out in certain countries, and so it wasn't, which inevitably resulted in various countries refusing to classify the film with a rating.

5 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022) - Banned in Malaysia

Image via Disney

Given Thor: Love and Thunder is a slog of a film that feels uninspired enough to be A.I.-written, and commits numerous filmmaking sins (including wasting the Guardians of the Galaxy), maybe Malaysian audiences are lucky that they've been spared sitting through it by their country's censors.

That being said, the ban wasn't made to protect viewers from an uninspired superhero movie, and was reportedly because it contained LGBT references. The ban was somewhat overturned when the film became viewable on streaming services later in 2022, given the government doesn't regulate streaming services based outside Malaysia, but the ban remained in place for the duration of its theatrical run.

4 'Wonder Woman' (2017) - Banned in Lebanon

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman is arguably the best entry in the DCEU so far, serving as a compelling origin story for its titular character. It follows an Amazonian warrior, Diana, as she ventures off her island world for the first time, and ends up fighting in World War I, gradually growing into the hero she's shown to be in the DC films that follow Wonder Woman chronologically.

RELATED: The Best Superhero Movies of All Time, Ranked

There's no content here that's any worse than the average DCEU or MCU movie, with its ban in Lebanon instead being a result of the film starring Gal Gadot. Gadot once served in the Israeli Defense Forces, and given the ongoing (and decades-long) conflict between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanon decided to ban the film, due to Gadot starring in it.

3 'The Great Dictator' (1940) - Temporarily Banned in Germany & Spain

Charlie Chaplin is best known for his comedic films, but in 1940, he made an all-time great war movie (that was also quite funny at times) called The Great Dictator. It was a satirical film that featured Chaplin playing a fictional dictator who was a clear stand-in for Adolf Hitler, recognizable as a takedown of Germany's then-leader despite the country being called Tomainia, and Chaplin himself speaking a made-up language while playing the character.

Throughout World War II, the film was banned in Germany and the countries it occupied, though such bans were undone after the war itself ended. Interestingly, the film remained off-limits in Spain for considerably longer, given it was banned by the Spanish regime during the lifetime of dictator Francisco Franco, with the ban being retracted in 1976, after Franco died in 1975.

2 'Island of Lost Souls' (1932) - Temporarily Banned in the U.K. & Other Countries

Truth be told, Island of Lost Souls feels like a PG or light PG-13 movie by today's standards, given 1930s movies don't tend to be as shocking nowadays as they once were. At the time of its release, its content was seen as far more intense, given it proved to be a rather controversial horror movie that had bans in various territories, including the U.K.

It's a movie about a crazed scientist performing alarming experiments on a mostly deserted island, and proved unsettling enough to be banned for some years in places like Sweden, Norway, and the U.K. Funnily enough, when it comes to the last of those countries, an uncut version of the film was re-rated in 2011, and was given a PG rating. It's funny how times change...

1 'Onward' (2020) - Banned in Various Countries

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Onward had a similar fate to Lightyear when it came to being released in certain countries, with brief LGBT content being cited as a reason for such censorship. It's a film centered on two brothers bonding while finding a way to temporarily bring their father back to life, with a lesbian side character being the part of the film that some countries objected to.

Not that the kiss in Lightyear is explicit by any means, but in Onward, the references are even milder, and are just that: references, rather than anything visual. The content was still enough to get the family-friendly Pixar film banned in countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

