Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin first premiered earlier this year at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and was loved by those in attendance, earning the film a 15-minute-long standing ovation. Soon after its premiere in October, the film was released in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States and earned strong responses from audiences as well. Starting today, people can now watch the film in the comfort of their own homes as the film is now available on digital with a physical version on DVD and Blu-ray available on December 20. To celebrate the new release of the film, Collider is happy to exclusively share a new deleted scene from the Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson-starring film.

The new 40-second deleted scene, titled "Chasing Colm" focuses on the film's two central characters, Pádraic, played by Farrell, and Colm, played by Gleeson. The film sees Colm walking up a stone path as Pádraic chases after him. Colm disappears over the top of the path and when Pádraic reaches the top, he's nowhere to be seen. Confused, Pádraic jokingly wonders if he is scaling the walls along the path, only to look to his right and see his friends actually is off the beaten path and climbing over the walls to get away from him.

The film takes place nearly a century ago on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin in the midst of the Irish Civil War in 1923. As the country finds itself in the center of political unrest and upheaval, the two friends Pádraic and Colm find their long-standing friendship coming to a sudden halt when Colm finds himself wanting to get Pádraic out of his life. The two former friends, however, do not take the falling out the same. As Pádraic tries to salvage the friendship, Colm attempts to move on with his life and cut Pádraic out of it forever.

The Banshees of Inisherin is both written and directed by McDonagh, with the film being his first feature since Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2017. In addition to being behind the pen and the camera, McDonagh also served as a producer on the project alongside Peter Czernin and Graham Broadbent. Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Daniel Battsek, and Ollie Madden served as executive producers. Other cast members joining Farrell and Gleeson include Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Pat Shortt, Gary Lydon, and Sheila Flitton. The film is produced by Searchlight Pictures.

The Banshees of Inisherin is now available to be purchased on Digital and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD starting next week on Tuesday, December 20. You can check out the new deleted scene down below: