Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh's genre-blending movie, The Banshees of Inisherin was one of the most critically acclaimed films that made the rounds at this year's film festivals. The movie made its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and received a resounding 15-minute-long standing ovation, the longest received by any movie for the year. The movie was released theatrically in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States to an equally positive audience reception and now, more people from other territories will be able to watch the movie as Digital and DVD release dates have been set. The Banshees of Inisherin will arrive on Digital on December 13, and be available for physical purchase in Blu-ray and DVD on December 20, just in time for the holidays.

Similar to the absurdist black humor films for which McDonagh is known, The Banshees of Inisherin is a tragicomedy that tells the tale of a lifelong bromance gone sour, so abruptly that unexpected consequences arise for not only both parties involved but for their friends and families who've supported and watched their friendship blossom through the years. The period film set against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War in1923 has been widely billed as a major award contender for the next award season. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play the former best friends Pádraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty in a project that reunited them with McDonagh for the first time in five years since the trio collaborated on McDonagh's feature-length directorial debut, In Bruges (2008) which earned an Academy Award nod for Best Picture.

The Digital and DVD releases will include bonus features including a special featurette where McDonagh will walk viewers through his journey crafting the film from the inspiration behind the story to his experience reuniting with Farrell and Gleeson. Viewers will also get to see how the filmmaker was able to scout for the perfect location - the picturesque landscape of the Irish countryside which unarguably elevated the film's superb cinematography. Also included will be a few deleted scenes with the titles Chasing Colm, Colm Can't Compose, Parents' Grave and Peadar, Siobhan Crying Too Loud, and Stoic Equals Boring. It is, however, important to note that these bonus features will vary by product and retailer.

Produced by Searchlight Pictures, The Banshees of Inisherin stars in supporting roles, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. It is written and produced by McDough with Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and McDonagh serving as producers, while Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Daniel Battsek, and Ollie Madden served as executive producers.

The critically acclaimed movie is set for a Digital release on Digital on December 13, and be available for physical purchase on Blu-ray and DVD on December 20. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below: