Acclaimed playwright and director Martin McDonagh is known for the mix of dark humor and searing truths in his works, but his latest outing might be his most layered and thought-provoking venture yet. In Banshees of Inisherin, he reunites his In Bruges costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irishmen at an irreparable crossroads in their friendship. The film has garnered critical acclaim, specifically for Farrell and Gleeson’s performances and McDonagh’s brilliantly dark and witty script. Here's the ending of the mysterious tragicomedy explained.

What is ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ About?

The film takes place on the tiny fictional Irish island of Inisherin in 1923 when the Irish Civil War was taking place on the mainland. The film follows Pádraic (Farrell), a man who relishes his simple, mundane existence of strolls with his miniature donkey, Jenny, and afternoons at the pub with his best friend, Colm (Gleeson). His life as he knows it is suddenly shattered when one day, Colm decides he no longer wishes to be friends with Pádraic, or even speak to him for that matter. The film follows Pádraic as he cycles through denial, grief, and anger about Colm’s sudden change.

Colm decides that the only way show Pádraic he’s serious about now wanting to speak to him is to threaten to sever a finger every time Pádraic tries to approach him. Pádraic, scoffing at this threat, continues to try to mend their friendship throughout the film, even as Colm keeps true to his word and begins gruesomely mutilating himself. Pádraic persists, refusing to let their friendship end. Tensions continue to mount and eventually, explode toward the end of the film, when Pádraic’s beloved donkey and only friend left, Jenny, chokes on one of Colm’s severed fingers and dies. To retaliate, Pádraic sets Colm’s house on fire, permanently setting ablaze whatever embers of their relationship remained.

Why Doesn’t Colm Want to be Friends with Pádraic Anymore?

Colm, an aging fiddle player, feels that his time spent chatting at the pub with Pádraic has been a meaningless distraction from creating art that will outlast him. In his confessionals with the town priest, it becomes clear that Colm has been in a sort of existential depression, feeling the creeping sense of his time running out. He projects much of this existential anxiety onto Pádraic, viewing him as “dull” and “dim” and his time with him wasting valuable energy he could be using to compose music and put something meaningful into the world. He decides the best way to rectify this is to sever ties with Pádraic for good and dedicate the rest of his life to his music.

Why Does Colm Sever His Fingers?

After being bothered by the priest and Pádraic’s sister, Siobhán (Kerry Condon), about his decision to cut ties with Pádraic, Colm snaps, deciding he must take extreme measures to get his point across to Pádraic. His choice to cut off his fingers is humorous in its ridiculousness, showing the absurd lengths he’s willing to go to be spared Pádraic’s company. Cutting off his fingers also hinders his ability to play music, which he tells Siobhán is the whole point of the act. Pádraic’s friendship detracts from his music just as much as losing his fingers in his eyes.

What Was Going on With Mrs. McCormick?

Throughout the film, Pádraic runs into a quirky old woman dressed in black who seemingly knows all the town gossip, Mrs. McCormick (Sheila Flitton). In Irish folklore, a “banshee” is a wailing woman whose presence signals impending death. Mrs. McCormick is intended to represent “the banshee” in the film, her presence around certain characters hints at looming tragedy. Siobhán and Pádraic constantly avoid run-ins with her, finding her bizarre and eerie. Near the end of the film, she predicts that two deaths will soon befall Inisherin. Her presence around Pádraic makes sense by the end, as one of those deaths is Pádraic’s friend, Dominic (Barry Keoghan) and the other is Pádraic’s donkey, Jenny.

What Happens to Dominic?

At the end of the film, Dominic is found floating in the water, Mrs. McCormick leading his father and local policeman, Peadar (Gary Lydon), to his body. Naive and eccentric, Pádraic is described by Pádraic and Siobhán as the dimmest person on the island. Pádraic grows closer to him to fill the void of his friendship with Colm, but as the story progresses, we learn that Dominic is being beaten and sexually abused by his father. Dominic, who believed Pádraic to be kind-hearted unlike his father, is utterly deflated when Pádraic reveals he’s lied to Colm’s new friend, telling him his father died to get him to leave the island. Soon after this, Dominic tells Siobhán he likes her, which she gently rejects before leaving the island. While we don’t know for sure if Dominic died by suicide, it is the probable answer considering the hardships Dominic has endured at the hands of his cruel father and the subsequent loss of his closest friends.

Why Does Pádraic Burn Down Colm's House?

By the end of the film, Siobhán has left Inisherin to take a library job on the mainland, itching for a more exciting and fulfilling existence. This has left Pádraic unbearably lonely and sad, with Jenny as his only friend left. When Colm throws several severed fingers at Pádraic’s door and Jenny chokes on one and dies, this is the final straw for Pádraic. The majority of the film has been a one-sided feud, but this moment marks a major shift in Pádraic’s character. Pádraic, furious, tells Colm this is the start of a war between them, and he’s going to burn his house down the following day. Colm, on the other hand, seems to regret even beginning this feud in the first place, telling the priest his depression has returned. Pádraic spares Colm’s dog but burns the house down, seeing Colm sitting inside it. As we learn in the end, Colm decides he doesn’t wish to die yet and escapes from the home. This act signifies the end of any hope of reconciliation, as they both have now caused irreparable damage to each other.

What Does the Ending Mean?

Throughout the film, we get bits and pieces of information about the Irish Civil War. It’s the topic of small talk for the islanders, who occasionally hear the sound of rifles and canons boom in the distance. Early on, Pádraic remarks he doesn’t even know what they’re fighting about. This statement foreshadows the film’s ending, where McDonagh compares the Irish Civil War to Pádraic and Colm’s feud. In the film’s final scene, Pádraic and Colm meet on the shore after Pádraic burns his house down. Colm, eager to end this feud, makes small talk about the war, and the musings that follow are subtextually also about their friendship. Colm remarks that he thinks the war must be coming to an end; he’s ready for the fighting to stop, both across the water and between him and his best friend. Pádraic, simmering with anger, remarks that it’s far from over. “Some things there’s no moving on from,” he says, shooting his glance at Colm.

One of the last shots reveals Mrs. McCormick watching them from atop a hill. Her black-cloaked presence creates a visual divide between Colm and Pádraic, her presence signaling the death of their friendship. By the end, Pádraic has lost everyone he loves; Colm has lost his home and his best friend. Much like the war, they’ve forgotten what they’re even fighting about, but the damage has been done, and it’s too late to turn back now.