The gorgeous hills and backdrop of Ireland steal the show in the first batch of photos coming to us from Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Sure, the forefront includes its starring cast Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Jenny the donkey, and director McDonagh, but there’s just something about the stunning cinematography that will make you stare at these photos, daydreaming of standing amidst the vibrantly green grass and rocky bluffs above the sea.

The story will take audiences almost 100 years back in time to Ireland in 1923. The country is in the midst of a civil war and while families and loved ones are torn apart by the politically changing tides, two life-long friends see their relationship coming to an abrupt halt. Sadly for one of the two parties involved, Farrell’s Pádraic, the feeling is not mutual. It’s Gleeson’s Colm who has had his fill of the tight bond once shared between the two, as he moves to cut Pádraic out of his life forever.

The first images already reveal the drama as Farrell looks completely beside himself in almost every shot. The confusion and desperation portrayed by the actor while his character stares through his ex-friend’s window, searching for answers, is apparent and stinging. Meanwhile, another shot shows better times for the duo as they enjoy two pints of stout while chatting alongside the cliffs. Lucky for Pádraic, he has at least one more pal in this world, a donkey named Jenny. Two of the images focus on the animal and man's best friend as, in one, they make their way through the Irish countryside, with even more eye-catching green hills and ocean cliffs in the background. Again looking absolutely crushed, Pádraic is joined in company by the donkey while he sits alone in a dark barn at night, staring off into the distance, no doubt ruminating over his lost friendship.

RELATED: 9 of the Best Films Ireland Has to Offer (And Actually Have Irish Actors In Them!)

Appearing as two drinking buddies sitting on a stone partition by the jaw dropping cliffs, Farrell and Keoghan’s characters share a bottle of booze. To be fair, it’s a clear liquid that could be water, but judging by the serious and detached looks on their faces, we’re thinking it’s the strong stuff. Next, we see Condon as Pádraic’s sister, Siobhán. We know the film will have her character looking for something more in life than their tiny island town has to offer, and you can almost see that feeling in the character’s first look. Standing along a cliff, made somehow even more gorgeous by the sun setting behind it, Siobhán looks incredibly unfulfilled and empty as she gazes off to the side.

Finally, we see the film’s director, McDonagh and Farrell walking side by side through the town, laughing - a juxtaposition from the rest of the gloom-filled photos. The project marks the Academy Award-winning director’s (Six Shooter) return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus following the critically acclaimed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It’s through these photos that we can see McDonagh’s new idea come together, promising to deliver another hit from the director of other favorites including In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths.

You can see the beautifully acted and scenic shots from Vanity Fair below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK_sdsMvDVY