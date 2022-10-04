Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson proved to be quite the great oddball pairing when they frontlined 2007's In Bruges, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, in a magnificent feature filmmaking debut. Balancing pitch-black humor with swift violence and underlying pathos, the dark comedy remains one of the best first films of the early 21st century. This year, McDonagh has returned home, and he's blessed with the returning company of Farrell and Gleeson, with The Banshees of Inisherin, based on his play, The Banshees of Inisheer. As the film's new trailer showcases, The Banshees of Inisherin is already proving to be a critical hit in the film festival circuits, and there's a good chance that McDonagh will find returning award season favors with his fourth feature, particularly with his celebrated lead stars.

Following two lifelong friends, Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who find their companionship at an unexpected impasse — at least, as far as Pádraic is concerned — when Colm decides to cut all ties with his pal for no explicit reason, The Banshees of Inisherin has been acclaimed as a movie that humorously and soulfully explores the emotional complexities of small-town living, and the irrational behavior and emotional turmoil that can spin from even the people you love the most. As to be expected, Pádraic isn't willing to let a friendship die without reason, but much to his surprise, Colm will go to bizarre and extreme lengths in order to fend off his former friends — the depths of which bring humor and sorrow in equal measure. Sometimes, there's no explaining what goes on inside a man's head, but that won't stop folks from trying to find out.

While it's hard to channel the complexities of the human spirit in an entertaining and compelling manner, the early reviews for The Banshees of Inisherin have hailed the anti-bromantic movie as another tour-de-force from McDonagh, bringing out his best qualities, while also providing both Gleeson and Farrell with the chance to give two of their best performances to date. Farrell's performance, in particular, has been celebrated as a stellar achievement, and he's already an early favorite in the Best Actor race.

Certainly, though McDonagh's work has been prone to quick-tempered moments of anger and fury, there's always been an underlying morose sadness that has crept up and added to his snappy dialogue and checkered characterizations, and it sounds like The Banshees of Inisherin might be among his most layered, thematically dense, and emotionally compelling works. Thankfully, audiences outside of the film festival circuits won't have to wait long to see what McDonagh and friends cooked up.

The Banshees of Inisherin will premiere in theaters starting October 21st. Check out the new trailer below: