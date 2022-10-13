Collider is happy to share the exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming dramedy film from IFC Films and AMC+ called Bar Fight! The film will see a former couple go through a series of challenges to see which one of their friend groups gets to keep going to their favorite bar.

The film follows Nina, played by Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Allen, played by Luka Jones (Shrill). The two have recently ended their relationship with each other and as a way to start their single lives, they decide to visit a bar. The only problem is that they both decide to go to The Martinez Bar & Lounge, a spot that they both lay claim to as "their spot." It is decided that the two of them will face off in bar-themed challenges, with the winner being able to stay.

The new 2-minute 13-second trailer showcases a number of these challenges that the pair will be facing against each other in. These include a drinking competition, darts, and getting numbers from other bar visitors... oh, and also axe throwing, apparently. The trailer also teases the emotional core of the film: the lovers turned rivals are so determined to remain at the bar because it is a place that houses so many memories of when the two of them were happy together. The trailer even teases a possible reconciliation between the two.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: 'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Produced by IFC Films, Bar Fight! is written and directed by Jim Mahoney, who is making his feature film directorial debut with this project. Joining Fumero and Jones on the cast are Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Julian Gant (Key and Peele), Vik Sahay (Chuck), Caroline Harris (City on a Hill), Shontae Saldana (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), David Carzell (Stuck in Love), Patrick Byas (The First Purge) and Dino Nicandros (The Infiltrators).

Bar Fight! is in theaters, on-demand, and streaming on AMC+ on November 11, 2022. You can check out the trailer and poster for the upcoming film as well as read its official synopsis down below.