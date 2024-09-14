Health code violations, insect infestations, and neglected kitchens are only some of the “ick” Jon Taffer and his crew deal with on Bar Rescue. While traveling the United States in search of bars and nightclubs in need of a little TLC, Taffer encounters some of the worst of the worst, dirty establishments that, in all honesty, the nightclub consultant typically can’t believe have lasted as long as they have.

His goal is to help transform struggling, unkempt bars into something the owners would be proud of, the workers excited to be a part of, and somewhere people want to frequent. Of course, that all starts with Taffer visiting some of the most shocking and disgusting bars found across America, establishments riddled with mold, rodents, and more. The show is a bingeworthy reality series, even for those who don't necessarily enjoy the genre. Get ready because these bars have an “ick” factor that would give a hazmat team pause.

10 "All Twerk And No Play Makes Taffer Shut It Down"

Season 5, Episode 18

Noting says a bar needs rescuing, quite like a manager who drinks on the job and an undertrained and lazy staff. Taffer experienced both when he went to Speakeasy Bar & Grill in Kenner, Louisiana. While there are no insect or rodent infestations (yay!), the kitchen and lack of work ethic to do anything to fix the mess make this establishment one of the dirtiest of the series.

Walking into the kitchen, Taffer and his staff noticed old food on the counters, a gross workspace, a grill that clearly had never been cleaned, and a grease trap that was working as more of a fire hazard than anything. Food was being cross-contaminated, and cooks weren’t cleaning the area after their shifts. It was a health concern, to say the least, and Taffer had to step in with his cleaning crew after one of the owners decided he didn’t want to take the time to disinfect.

9 "Irish Eyes Aren’t Smiling"

Season 4, Episode 10

Visiting the town of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Taffer and his team venture to Packy’s Pub, an Irish dive bar where patrons are receiving a bit more in their drinks than they paid for. While doing a bit of recon, Taffer and his team notice some people sticking their fingers in their drinks and pulling out what look to be fruit flies. After one of the bartenders puts what looks to be a fly-contaminated bottle of liquor back on the shelf, Taffer steps in.

After looking through all the bottles of booze, he finds that a vast majority of the liquor had dead flies floating inside. It was giving The Amityville Horror vibes, and Taffer was not having it. How the bartenders never noticed the dead insects is definitely something worth pondering, but Taffer was not amused and aggressively started to throw away each and every bottle. At least one of the women who worked there had the decency to look grossed out after Taffer shined a flashlight into the bottom of one bottle, showing off the little black specks floating around inside. Good for her; it can't be easy working somewhere that is being scrutinized on a reality television series aired across the nation.

8 "Rock N Roaches"

Season 3, Episode 2

In the second episode of season 3, Taffer and his team head to Headhunters in Austin, Texas. What they find there is an owner who doesn’t care, literally not paying his employees, and who thinks it is funny that there are cockroaches all over the place. When we say all over, we mean it. There were cockroaches crawling across the floor and bartop, floating in virtually every bottle of alcohol, and the owner wasn’t doing a thing about it.

Somehow, the cockroaches and weird rock performances weren’t the only things off-putting about the bar. Walking in, Taffer asks about a strange smell. One of the employees informed him that it was cat pee, thanks to the resident bar cat. Apparently, no one thought to clean it or didn’t care enough to do so. Honestly, even with a Taffer revamp and Bar Rescue crash course on how to be a successful establishment, the new Metal and Lace steampunk bar didn’t make it, and it closed for good in 2014.

7 "Bug Bite"

Season 4, Episode 1

A worm in a bottle of tequila is one thing, but flies buzzing around patrons, floating in drinks, and wreaking havoc across the bar is something else altogether. In the first episode of season 4, Taffer and his crew visit The Artful Dodger in Long Island, New York, an establishment that has bar flies (and not the human-kind you want flocking around), way too many 18+ nights, neon green lights, and perhaps most shockingly, rat droppings across the floor and on booths and couches.

Needless to say, The Artful Dodger is a top contender for the dirtiest bar seen on Bar Rescue. Taffer even stated that he was beyond appalled by the state of the place. It’s no wonder he wanted to completely revamp the place and make it something new and fresh. Taffer axed the entire concept of The Artful Dodger, renaming it to P's and Q's Auto Body and making it into a speakeasy, which is a solid upgrade.

6 "Silence Of The Ants"

Season 5, Episode 26

Unfortunately, bug infestations are something Taffer and his team are used to encountering in Bar Rescue. Owners don’t think to deep clean their bars, and, like any place that isn’t cleaned regularly, bugs pop out of the woodwork looking for a new home. The Liquid Lounge in Long Beach, California, had more than your typical dive bar bug issue, though. It was one of the worst infestations Taffer and his team had ever seen.

After calling for the staff to do a deep clean, Taffer noticed something strange while inspecting the work – cracks in the walls filled with tiny bugs. Like any normal person, Taffer immediately called an exterminator to fumigate the place, and, shockingly, he learned that the entire bar would have been infested. It was one of the worst insect encounters in the series, and after their stint on television, the bar was shut down for good.

5 "Ant’s With Wings, Bro!"

Season 4, Episode 26

Tonic Lounge in Portland, Oregon, had everything for the good makings of a bar – live music, cocktails, and food. Sadly, the owner wasn’t interested in hiring experienced bartenders, booking bands that actually knew how to play instruments, or keeping a clean kitchen. The latter issue places Tonic Lounge as one of the dirtiest bars Taffer dealt with on Bar Rescue.

Touring the lounge’s kitchen, Taffer and his team noticed insects had taken up residence on cutting boards, cooking utensils, and even pans. The worst part was that these weren’t just ants; they were flying ants. While the infestation was very noticeable to anyone with eyes, the owner claimed innocence and had no idea about the insect problem. The lack of care and extreme negligence of the kitchen is one for the books. Tonic Lounge permanently closed in 2019.

4 "I Smell A Rat"

Season 3, Episode 38

Taffer signed up for a lot of gross things when he began Bar Rescue, but sniffing out a grotesque smell because the staff didn’t care to find it probably wasn’t on his radar. Alas, the smell at Oasis Hookah Bar in Omaha, Nebraska, wasn’t old food or someone's body odor; it was none other than a dead rat behind one of the booths, very à la The Departed. And, amazingly, the rodent wasn’t the only dirty thing in the establishment.

With Hookah equipment that hadn’t been cleaned and a staff that looked as though they were there to party instead of work, the place had the energy and smell of a fraternity house in a 90s movie. Honestly, not cleaning hookah equipment is not only unsanitary but will also leave a smell that will linger way after the apparatus is thrown away. With so much neglect, it was amazing to see the bar stay open three years after its appearance on the series, officially closing in 2017.

3 "Ice, Mice, Baby’"

Season 5, Episode 11

There is one object in a bar that many people forget needs a weird amount of upkeep: an ice maker. They take a weird amount of maintenance and cleaning to ensure mold doesn’t start growing, causing a slew of issues, including health concerns, drink contamination, and an unsanitary work environment. This is exactly what Taffer and his team found at the For One Bar & Lounge in San Fransisco, California.

While the bartender, Ashley, was very competent, she wasn’t surprised to learn the ice maker was riddled with mold. To the shock of the staff, the mold wasn’t the worst thing Taffer found. After cleaning the machine, Taffer was in for another treat, finding two dead mice inside a storage bin. Mold is one thing, but add in perished rodents, and there are way too many funky smells going on for anyone’s well-being. Add in the fact that fruit flies were buzzing around everywhere, and this bar’s just a recipe for one of the dirtiest. The bar is lucky it wasn't featured in one of the episodes of Gordan Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares, or else they would have been out of business a long time ago.

2 "J.A. Murphy’s"

Season 2, Episode 3

When two friends with no previous bar experience decide to open one together, things are bound to go wrong. Shocker, things went very wrong. Taffer and his team visited J.A. Murphy’s bar in Fells Point, Maryland, during season 2 of Bar Rescue, and what they found was definitely shocking, especially for those who like a little food with their drinks and standing on solid ground.

After his daughter was nearly served nachos cross-contaminated with raw chicken, Taffer was more than ready to head into the kitchen for a thorough inspection. There, he finds a hood covered in grease, slime, and sludge that drips down onto food. It was never cleaned because the owners have their employees purchase supplies using their own money. That business plan is up there with how they kept their infrastructure. Taffer eventually finds a broken floorboard held up by a beam that could break at any moment, bringing the floor down with it. Oh, and they also found rat droppings in the refrigerator to put the cherry on top of a very dirty sundae, so to speak.

1 "Hole In None"

Season 3, Episode 27

When a health inspector is brought in to look at a bar on Bar Rescue, viewers know it’s going to be bad, dirty, and downright repulsive. The Fairways Golf and Grill in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, didn’t disappoint (well, it did, but that’s reality TV), managing to be one of the most disgusting kitchens Taffer and his team had the displeasure of encountering. Clearly, it is not Guy Fieri's experience in Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Not only was the chef handling food without washing his hands or wearing gloves, but he wasn’t washing vegetables, leaving raw meat out on the counter, and didn’t take the time to clean the kitchen. There was black mold in the ice maker, an air system with a layer of grease, and, to top it all off, large mushrooms growing on the walls of a walk-in freezer. Really, no one would have blamed Taffer for walking out on this place and calling it quits. But he stuck it out and helped the bar to the best of his abilities. Even after its makeover and rescue, the bar wound up closing in 2014.

