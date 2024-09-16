Jon Taffer and his team on the reality television show Bar Rescue travel the country revamping rundown, broke, and in need of desperate help establishments. As viewers can imagine, going into someone's place and telling them they are running their operation into the ground, their drinks are gross, and that he can’t believe they’ve been open for as long as they have is bound to create some of the best reality TV.

Of course, that drama, coupled with wild antics and crazy owners, is exactly why people tune in to watch Taffer as he tries his best to revamp, remodel, and rebrand. That doesn’t mean people don’t test him, though, as he watches an owner twerk on top of the bar, bartenders pouring shots for themselves, and a raccoon running across a bartop. And that is just the beginning of some of the wildest episodes of Bar Rescue.

10 "Yo-Ho-Ho And A Bottle Of Dumb"

Season 2, Episode 1

The opening episode of the second season of Bar Rescue showcased a wild, pirate-themed bar located in Silver Spring, Maryland. The Piratz Tavern was unlike anything Taffer had seen before, with employees dressing, talking, acting, and giving into the fantasy that they were pirates. The concept was not attracting customers, the bar was losing money, and Taffer rightfully wanted to change the overall wild concept of the place. Shockingly, the staff was unwilling to let go of their Pirates of the Caribbean dreams.

Taffer wanted to get rid of the tacky decor and asked the staff to stop speaking as though they were actually pirates. With more than a little pushback, owners Tracy and Juciano Rebelo allowed the rescue to happen. The thing is, they took down everything three days after filming, even turning full pirate and burning the new Corporate Bar & Grill sign Taffer had made for the re-opening. This season 2 episode is definitely one of the more interesting and wild bars in the entire series, resembling more of a nightmarish Disney ride than somewhere people want to go for a drink and relax.

9 "Thugs With Mugs"

Season 4, Episode 2

Located in Yonkers, New York, the Undisputed Sports Bar & Grill found itself in one of the wildest Bar Rescue episodes. Owned by two former boxers, the sports bar had all the makings of a local dive. Unfortunately, it also had patrons who weren’t afraid to start throwing hands if something didn’t go their way. And, boy, did something not go their way when Taffer said, “You're getting ripped off! They're ripping you off!”

He yelled this across the bar after realizing the two owners were pouring well liquor into top-shelf bottles and charging top-shelf prices for drinks. Imagine the surprise of the Bar Rescue crew when a brawl broke out in the middle of the bar over the news, and the Yonkers police department was called. Somehow, Taffer doesn’t call it quits on the bar and sticks it out through to the end of the episode, where a newly revamped sports bar, now named SOYO, makes its debut.

8 "Muscle Madness"

Season 3, Episode 40

It is never easy to start a business venture with a friend, and Justin Whitfield and Shawn Machado found that out the hard way when they became partners and opened The End Zone Bar and Grill in Houston, Texas. When Taffer came into the bar, it was evident the two owners did not see eye to eye, even though they were friends. They both had different visions for the bar and, because of the toxic environment and no decisions actually being made, were $200,000 in debt.

Things got wild when the two owners went head-to-head in an epic screaming match. It got so heated that not only did the bar staff have to break the two apart, but their wives had to come in and hold each of the men back from the other before things got physical. A solid chunk of the staff quit on the spot and walked out of the bar for good. The two owners parted ways, and Machado wound up opening a bar directly across the street. There is nothing quite like reality TV show pettiness.

7 "Empty Pockets"

Season 3, Episode 5

Ami Benari, the owner of the ZanZBar in Denver, Colorado, had an attitude that rivaled Taffer’s during the Bar Rescue episode “Empty Pockets.” Not only did Benari run the bar with a firm hand, leaving the staff fairly scared of the man, but he did not take any criticism well, even though it was perfectly warranted due to the state of the bar. It wasn’t like Taffer was at ZanZBar to shoot some billiards; he was there to do a job.

Taffer explained all the mistakes Benari and his staff were making, which ultimately cost the bar money and patrons. In a shocking display of a grown-up temper tantrum, Benari, in a very reality TV producer plant-like manner, walked into the kitchen, picked up plates, and chucked them at the wall. His destructive leadership style and lack of concern for the outdated kitchen equipment and unsanitary state of the bar made him one of the worst owners Taffer had ever dealt with on the show.

6 "Rock N Roaches"

Season 3, Episode 2

There is a lot to be said about crazy and delusional bosses, but Steve Ricci at the Headhunters bar in Austin, Texas, might take the cake. During the episode “Rock N Roaches,” Taffer encounters what is arguably one of the dirtiest bars seen on Bar Rescue. Not only did it smell, thanks to the resident cat spraying everywhere, but there was a cockroach infestation. This was no normal infestation either.

The insects were everywhere – floating in liquor bottles, crawling across the bartop and floor, and even making a home in the kitchen. To say Taffer was outraged would be an understatement, especially when Ricci refused to take any responsibility for the state of the bar. In fact, he said a clean bar was pretentious because Austin was a college town. Unfortunately, there is no talking to a guy who actively tries to talk his employees out of being paid a regular and fair wage.

5 "Struck Out At The Dugout"

Season5, Episode 16

The Dugout sports bar in Chicago, Illinois, has a prime location close to the iconic Wrigley Field. Unfortunately, its location wasn’t enough to make it profitable or any less chaotic. Things got to such a point that Taffer walked out before the re-opening, one of the few times he’s done so throughout Bar Rescue. It all boiled down to a sole issue: the owner, Ed Cressy. Drinking heavily on the job, shutting down all of Taffer’s ideas, even though the employees were excited, and not maintaining the bar weren’t even the biggest issues that came with the highly disagreeable owner.

While there was a fair share of drama throughout the episode, it all came to a head during the grand relaunch of the bar, where Taffer would show off all the new improvements he and his crew made. Cressy showed up, but he was noticeably intoxicated. The owner’s attitude and lack of care about pretty much anything resulted in most of his staff quitting on the spot and leaving the bar in their rearview.

4 "All Twerk And No Pay Makes Taffer Shut It Down"

Season 5, Episode 18

There is nothing wrong with a fun and energetic bar. Hey, that type of energy is usually what gets people through the door. However, there is a fine line between work and play, especially when it has to do with an owner. In this case, it was one of the owners of the Speakeasy Bar & Grill in Kenner, Louisiana, Amanda, who owned the bar with her husband, Keith. Instead of running the bar, punching in numbers, and making the establishment an overall success, Taffer found the co-owner buying shots for staff and even twerking on the bartop, making more than one patron a bit uncomfortable.

Things got even more wild from there. After inspecting the kitchen, Taffer found it to be in a state of unclean disarray. And Taffer, known for his no-nonsense attitude, let Keith and Amanda have it. This was where the wild dramatics came in, as Amanda started sobbing and hyperventilating. It didn’t help that Taffer found expired food and got into a fight with Keith. With the unsanitary conditions of the place and the chaotic environment the owners were promoting, all while they were in $250,000 of debt, this season 5 episode was definitely one of the wilder ones.

3 "Critters And Quitters"

Season 3, Episode 32

After two seasons of Bar Rescue, Taffer met his match on the thirty-second episode of season 3 at KC's Bar and Grill in Shawnee, Texas. On “Critters and Quitters,” Taffer and his team were met with some wild escapades, one of which included the former manager quitting and taking a job at a competing bar nearby. Amazingly, the lack of leadership was pretty tame compared to what the team had to deal with at the members-only bar.

As a members-only establishment, one would think there would be high standards, considering that people pay to join. This was not the case, as KC’s had one member who was not paying their dues, a raccoon. While shooting this episode, Taffer saw a raccoon scurrying across the bar and, after further inspection, found its droppings on the ceiling. If that wasn’t bad enough, the bar was in such bad shape that the droppings were raining down into the establishment. Add on the fact that a buffet was laid out across a pool table, and viewers had one wild ride of an episode.

2 "Punch-Drunk & Trailer Trashed"

Season 3, Episode 33

“Punch-Drunk & Trailer Trashed,” aka one of the few times on Bra Rescue when Taffer gets so fed up he leaves the bar and doesn’t return to finish the rescue. The Irish pub O’face Bar in Council Bluffs, Iowa, was in dire need of a rescue, as the staff was partying more than working. The lack of professionalism mixed with a toxic work environment and alcohol only fueled what happened to be one of the wildest and most dramatic reality TV moments.

During Taffer’s recon, he witnessed something very alarming – the bar manager offered someone a raise if they pushed the bartender out a window. It was a brutal, verbal fight that boiled over into a threat Taffer couldn’t ignore. The destructive behavior of the staff and the ridiculous party culture they were cultivating made it clear that O’Face Bar was beyond rescue. They left Taffer no choice but to call it quits on the rescue for the first time in the show's history (but not the last).

1 "Hideaway From Reality"

Season 8, Episode 26

When it comes to rescuing a bar, Taffer tries his hardest to ensure the staff at least learns some skills in order to make it to the stress test and, hopefully, succeed. This is the furthest thing from what happened at the Hideaway Bar & Grill in Meridian, Idaho. It had nothing to do with the paint peeling off the walls, the lack of customers, or even the staff’s ability to do their job. It all boiled down to the Hideaway employees lying to Taffer’s face.

Whether it was because they didn’t want to get in trouble with their boss and get fired or a weird sense of loyalty, when Taffer asked the manager and the rest of the staff if the owner was drinking on the job, they lied. This all happened the morning after recon, after which one of the Bar Rescue crew members announced Taffer was leaving. The Hideaway Bar & Grill didn’t make it to the stress test, didn’t learn new skills, and got a very stern talking-to about lying and enabling, making it hands down one of the craziest Bar Rescue episodes.

