The bar is not closing just yet for Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer. TV Insider has just reported that the reality TV series has just been renewed for Season 10 on Paramount Network ahead of Season 9’s February premiere. That means more blowups and breakdowns in bars that are desperately in need of the Taffer touch will be making their way back to the network after Season 9 airs.

The show follows Taffer as he uses his four decades of experience in hospitality and bartending to overturn hospitality establishments from ruin. Bar Rescue is most well known for its meltdowns, but the famous meme “It expired in August, of 2012!” has made waves on the internet. It seems like more bars and hospitality establishments are in desperate need of the tough love and the hands-on approach that Taffer is most known and loved for.

Now that Bar Rescue will be back for Season 10, viewers of the popular Paramount Network series will be able to join Taffer as he travels nationwide to save bars and restaurants from closure and deliver dramatic changes to the establishments after Season 9. However, Bar Rescue would not be Bar Rescue if it did not come with drama, meltdowns, and raw emotions. But most importantly, Taffer’s reality TV show is about the lives that he changes due to his inspiring turnarounds.

Speaking on Bar Rescue’s renewal, Taffer said:

"One of the best parts of my job is hugging bar owners at the end of each episode and seeing them embrace a fresh start for their business – and their lives. For over a decade, we’ve empowered bar owners, employees, and their communities to rediscover their potential. This milestone reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of everyone involved. I am profoundly grateful to Paramount Network for being an unwavering partner in this journey and for giving us the platform to continue transforming struggling businesses into inspiring success stories.”

‘Bar Rescue’ Will Be Back Soon

As Season 9 is set to premiere in February, Bar Rescue has released a teaser. The teaser highlights some challenges that Taffer has faced in the last four decades, and since Bar Rescue first aired. Taffer has always got his work cut out for him, as shown in the teaser where there are breakdowns and explosions. It also shows some emotional and teary-eyed moments, with Taffer promising that he will turn the business around, which is what he always does.

Season 9 of Bar Rescue includes guests such as actor Danny Trejo and Hell’s Kitchen Season 7 runner-up and sous chef Jason Santos. Phil Wills, Dustin Drai, and Donnie Wahlberg also join the season as guests. Barbeque Showdown host Kevin Bludso also makes an appearance alongside Bobby Portis, and Spike Mendelsohn.

Bar Rescue Season 9 premieres on February 23 on Paramount Network. More news on its milestone season will be coming soon.

