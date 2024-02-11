Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, may be out of office, but he's certainly not gone from the culture. He and his wife, Michelle, are involved in a number of charities and ventures, including Higher Ground, a production company that has already made a string of successful shows and movies. The company's projects include the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory and, more recently, the hit apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind.

Even as a politician, Obama's rhetoric very much focused on narratives and storytelling, so it's not a surprise that he would move into this space. Indeed, Obama's affection for film and writing is no secret. For years, he has published lists of his favorite movies and books. His stamp of approval is powerful, able to propel books onto the bestseller lists. The following are some of the former commander-in-chief's most intriguing film recommendations. You can find a full list of all the movies Obama has recommended over the years here.

25 'American Fiction' (2023)

Director: Cord Jefferson

American Fiction centers on Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a Black professor and writer of acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful novels. Frustrated by his career stagnation and shocked by the success of another writer who traffics in Black stereotypes, Monk writes an absurdly over-the-top and satirical book in response. However, the literati mistake his tongue-in-cheek novel for a work of serious fiction, and it becomes a success. The resulting situation places Monk in something of a conundrum.

Sharp and thoughtful, American Fiction looks at issues of prejudice, tokenism, and intellectual fads. In particular, it is writer-director Cord Jefferson's barbed and frequently hilarious response to the trend of "antiracist" writings, which has grown in popularity over the last few years. American Fiction received positive reviews and is now up for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Wright. Sterling K. Brown is also a scene stealer in his supporting role as Monk's estranged brother, Cliff.

24 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Director: Justine Triet

French musician Samuel (Samuel Theis) is found dead in the snow, seemingly having fallen from an attic window. Suspicion falls on his wife, German novelist Sandra (Sandra Hüller), leading to a bruising court case in which their entire relationship is placed under a microscope. Their visually impaired son, Daniel (Milo Machado Graner), is also dragged into the maelstrom as the most intimate and intense aspects of his parents' marriage are pored over.

Anatomy of a Fall is a powerful fusion of a legal thriller, a murder mystery, and a family drama. The writing is sophisticated, and the acting is brilliant across the board (including from the family dog, Snoop). However, the clear highlight is Hüller, perhaps best known prior to this for her starring role in Toni Erdmann. Here, her performance is towering, complex, and opaque, to the point that we can never really be sure what's going on just beneath the surface. She also received an Oscar nod for her efforts.

Anatomy of a Fall Release Date August 23, 2023 Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Runtime 150 minutes

23 'Monster' (2023)

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

"If only some people can have it, that's not happiness. That's just nonsense. Happiness is something anyone can have." Monster centers on Minato (Sōya Kurokawa), a fifth-grade boy, and his mother, Saori (Sakura Andō). After Saori notices Minato behaving erratically, she begins to suspect that his teacher is abusing him, Mr. Hori (Eita Nagayama). The school offers a halfhearted apology, but it is soon revealed that there is far more to the situation. Through flashbacks and digressions, viewers learn about Minato's relationship with another student (Hinata Hiiragi), with whom he seems to share a private fantasy world.

Monster builds out into a wider, intricate narrative that keeps surprising the viewer, and in which all the characters are layered and complex. Minato's repeated, whispered refrain of "Who's the monster?" becomes the film's thesis statement as director Hirokazu Kore-eda delves into these diverse figures and their hidden, internal struggles.

22 'A Thousand and One' (2023)

Director: A. V. Rockwell

"Where is home for me now?" New York City, 1994: Inez de la Paz (Teyana Taylor) is a hairdresser and convicted thief who has just gotten out of Rikers. Her 6-year-old son, Terry, played by Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, and Josiah Cross at different points in his life, is in foster care and has tried repeatedly to escape. After learning that she will permanently lose contact with Terry, Inez impulsively decides to kidnap him and hide out in Harlem.

A Thousand and One follows mother and son over the ensuing decades as Terry matures into a thoughtful and bright young man. However, Inez's secret, which involves fake IDs for Terry and an ever-increasing stack of lies, casts a shadow over their lives, threatening to upend everything. A heart-rending portrait of love and devotion, A Thousand and One stands out thanks to the phenomenal, nuanced lead performance from Taylor, who most may know primarily as a musician.

A Thousand and One Release Date March 31, 2023 Cast Teyana Taylor , Will Catlett , Josiah Cross , Aven Courtney , Aaron Kingsley Adetola Runtime 116 minutes

21 'Descendant' (2022)

Director: Margaret Brown

Descendant is a documentary about a group of people living in Africatown, Alabama, and the weight of history that bears down on them. They are descendants of the last known slaves brought to the United States. Their ancestors were kidnapped and taken to Mobile Bay in either 1859 or 1860 aboard a ship called the Clotilda. The wreck of the ship was discovered in 2019, and director Margaret Brown seeks to understand how it has impacted the lives of Africatown's residents.

Through masterful editing and piercing interviews, Brown pieces together both a fascinating episode in history as well as a snapshot of Africatown today, both its challenges and promise. Importantly, Brown lets her interviewees take center stage, giving them space to explain how they see things. In the process, Descendant becomes a powerful statement on defining one's own story. Descendant was picked up for distribution by the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground.

20 'Happening' (2021)

Director: Audrey Diwan

"I’d like to have a child someday, but not instead of a life." Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a talented art school student, falls pregnant and seeks to have an abortion. However, this is France in 1963, and the procedure is illegal. She attempts to navigate the situation, dealing with deceptive doctors, an unsupportive "boyfriend," social judgment, and, most of all, crushing loneliness. Even her closest friends can't be counted on for help in a situation like this.

Happening is a finely crafted film, both in its recreation of the time period and in its sensitive handling of the story. Although it is frank and sometimes brutal, there is a lightness and warmth to Happening that helps it connect and makes its message all the more resonant. It mainatins this sensibility even when building up to a harrowing third-act scene more reminiscent of something from a horror. Through it all, Vartolomei's quiet, compelling performance keeps the viewer spellbound.

19 'Till' (2022)

Director: Chinonye Chukwu

In Mississippi in 1955, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) was accused of offending a white woman, after which he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched. This film centers on his mother, Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler), and her mission to bring his killers to justice and achieve lasting social change. She became a teacher and activist, and her efforts have been heralded as contributing to the passage of the 1957 Civil Rights Act. For example, her insistence on an open-casket public funeral for Emmett brought significant attention to the case.

Mamie is a remarkable individual with a quiet core of courage and resilience that endures through even the most terrible circumstances. Deadwyler ably captures her fortitude and sense of purpose, becoming Till's emotional and physical pillar and receiving rave reviews for the performance—her lack of an Oscar nomination that year was widely viewed as an egregious snub. She said her goal was to emphasize Mamie's humanity, explaining, "We always see a figure who’s pedestal-ized, who is this great mother of service for the civil rights movement. But they’re human beings making choices, who are flawed, and who have a growth period."

Till Release Date October 14, 2022 Cast Danielle Deadwyler , Jalyn Hall , Frankie Faison Haley Bennett , Whoopi Goldberg Runtime 130 minutes

18 'The Good Boss' (2021)

Director: Fernando León de Aranoa

Javier Bardem leads this Spanish comedy-drama as Julio Blanco, a top manager at a company that makes industrial scales. Hoping to win a business excellence award, he rallies his employees and takes great interest in their lives. However, he goes to overbearing extremes, and several obstacles threaten to get in the way of his prize. An ex-employee (Óscar de la Fuente) is staging a protest outside, another staff member (Manolo Solo) is distracted and making major mistakes, and Julio himself is entangled in an affair with one of the interns (Almudena Amor).

The Good Boss aims for incisive corporate satire, a target it sometimes hits, but overall, it falls short of its potential. Nevertheless, The Good Boss is worth checking out simply for the fantastic work from Bardem. He's a hilarious and surprisingly complex character who sees himself as the titular "good boss" while being blind to his foibles and errors. Bardem mines him for humor while ultimately keeping him believable and grounded.

17 'Passing' (2021)

Director: Rebecca Hall

Set during the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and '30s, Passing follows Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson), a light-skinned Black woman leading a middle-class life. Unexpectedly, she reconnects with her childhood friend, Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), now married to a wealthy white man (Alexander Skarsgård) and "passing" as white. She keeps her origins hidden from her new social circle, even her husband.

The two women spend more and more time together, learning about the other's lives and having wide-ranging conversations that touch nimbly on a host of themes. Passing is a dense film anchored by several stellar conversational scenes, where subtle phrases and unsaid words generate crackling tension. Many of the lines are devastating, with characters laying bare the truth about one another. Director Rebecca Hall captures this all with bold style, including stunning black-and-white photography and a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Passing Release Date October 27, 2021 Cast Tessa Thompson , Ruth Negga , Andre Holland Runtime 98 minutes

16 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' (2020)

Director: Jasmila Žbanić

Set against the backdrop of the Bosnian War in 1995, Quo Vadis, Aida? tells the story of Aida Selmanagić (Jasna Đuričić), a Bosniak woman working as a translator for the UN peacekeeping force in the town of Srebrenica. As the Serbian army approaches and the UN's protective measures crumble, Aida desperately tries to save her husband and two sons from the impending massacre.

Aida is keenly aware of the politics and power dynamics at play, which provides her with an advantage, but it also ratchets up the tension. The other people may be disoriented, but Aida knows exactly when and how the situation is growing worse. In the process, the film skillfully weaves together personal and political narratives, offering a harrowing portrayal of the Srebrenica genocide. Aida's story becomes a stand-in for the countless lives devastated by that conflict. Through her experiences, the film also fires shots at government insensitivity and failures of foreign policy.

15 'Beanpole' (2019)

Director: Kantemir Balagov

This Russian movie follows the lives of Iya Sergeyevna, nicknamed "Beanpole" (Viktoria Miroshnichenko), and Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina), two young women who survived the siege of Leningrad during World War II. Iya, a tall and fragile nurse, grapples with the aftermath of war, trying to cope with guilt and the challenges of everyday life. Meanwhile, Masha, determined to rebuild her life, returns with a request that complicates their relationship.

Iya and Masha are dysfunctional and codependent, but there is also genuine affection and much history between them, giving Beanpole a hauntingly realistic tone. Both Sergeyevna and Perelygina, who had never acted before, are realistic and intense in their roles. The cinematography is also exquisite, with meticulous framing and particularly striking use of color. For instance, tints of red and green are often used; the former symbolizing pain and the latter suggesting the possibility of new life. Beanpole is a harrowing and breathtaking look at the consequences of war, a challenging yet ultimately rewarding picture that will stay with the viewer for good.

14 'Blindspotting' (2018)

Director: Carlos López Estrada

Blindspotting is a comedy-drama starring Daveed Diggs. He plays Collin Hoskins, a convicted felon on probation working to stay out of trouble during his last few days. He's just trying to keep his head down but is severely shaken after witnessing a police shooting. At the same time, his lifelong best friend, Miles Turner (Rafael Casal), begins acting increasingly erratic. Collin's friends warn him that his friendship with Miles could land him back behind bars.

From here, audiences follow Collin through a variety of situations, ranging from the comedic to the horrific, from house parties to near-shootings. The story climaxes in a tense situation involving a police officer, in which Collin launches into a powerful, searing, freestyle rap. Blindspotting is a worthy showcase for Diggs, providing the opportunity to show off his lyrical dexterity and for the film to hammer home its message.

13 'Burning' (2018)

Director: Lee Chang-dong

Burning is perhaps the masterwork by South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong. It explores the love triangle involving Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), a struggling writer; Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), a free-spirited woman he grew up with; and Ben (Steven Yeun), a mysterious and affluent man Hae-mi meets during a trip. Jong-su loves Hae-mi from afar and does not trust Ben at all. When Hae-mi vanishes without a trace, Jong-su is determined to find out the truth.

A sophisticated slow-burn, Burning relies on atmosphere and believable performances rather than action. Most of the film consists simply of quiet, dialogue-based scenes between these three characters. Through them, Lee examines contemporary South Korean society more broadly. However, the narrative speeds up in the film's closing chapter, leading to an incendiary conclusion. It's a fitting payoff for the two-plus hours of careful buildup and one of the most powerful ending scenes in a film this century.

Burning Release Date May 17, 2018 Cast Ah In Yoo , Steven Yeun , Jong-seo Jeon , Soo-Kyung Kim , Seung-ho Choi , Seong-kun Mun Runtime 148 minutes

12 'Minding the Gap' (2018)

Director: Bing Liu

"This device cures heartbreak." Set in the Rust Belt town of Rockford, Illinois, this documentary focuses on three skateboarder friends—Bing Liu (also the film's director and cinematographer), Keire Johnson, and Zack Mulligan. Through the lens of their shared passion for skating, the film uncovers the challenges each young man faces, including issues of domestic violence, economic hardship, substance abuse, and the transition to adulthood. Zack, in particular, has unexpected responsibility foisted upon him when he gets his girlfriend Nina pregnant.

By turns goofy and poignant, Minding the Gap gets unusually up close and personal with its subjects. As a result, the documentary transcends the skateboarding subculture to delve into the complexities of friendship, trauma, and growing up. It's a simply beautiful movie, which crams a lot of food for thought into its 93-minute runtime. More than that, Minding the Gap is a remarkable and profoundly affecting video essay on Gen Z masculinity.

Minding the Gap Release Date January 21, 2018 Cast Bing Liu , Keire Johnson , Zack Mulligan Runtime 1 hr 33 min

11 'Support the Girls' (2018)

Director: Andrew Bujalski

Probably the most lighthearted of Obama's recommendations, Support the Girls is a comedy about the employees at a Hooters-style sports bar called Double Whammies. The main character is Lisa (Regina Hall), the restaurant's general manager, a tough, no-nonsense woman very skilled at dealing with the never-ending stream of complications that come her way. But she's also empathetic, and her confident exterior conceals sensitivity and vulnerabilities.

The humor is naturalistic, arising organically from the characters and situations rather than an overwritten screenplay. There are many memorable moments, like a scene where characters sit drinking on a rooftop, lamenting their job prospects, before letting out primal screams. The quirkiness and likability of the cast does a lot of heavy lifting. Hall is fantastic in the part, fleshing out what could have been a stock character and delivering an Oscar-worthy comedic turn. Haley Lu Richardson also turns in a charming supporting performance as Maci, one of the servers who begins secretly dating a much older customer.

10 'The Card Counter' (2021)

Director: Paul Schrader

William Tell (Oscar Isaac) is a former military interrogator turned professional gambler. He moves from casino to casino, counting cards, eventually crossing paths with Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a young man seeking revenge against a powerful figure from their shared past. Drawn into Cirk's quest, Tell must survive the world of high-stakes gambling while dealing with demons from his army days. This is a meaty lead role, and Isaac more than rises to the occasion, delivering yet another solid, nuanced, and, above all, intense turn.

Writer-director Paul Schrader is renowned for his dark, brooding character studies—after all, he wrote the script for Taxi Driver— and The Card Counter is no exception. It dives deep into thorny quests of guilt, responsibility, and redemption. As usual, Schrader tackles these controversial themes with frankness and gusto. That Schrader is a great writer has long been known, but here, he also flexes his talent for hard-hitting imagery, perhaps more so than ever before.

9 'Bacurau' (2019)

Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles

Bacurau is a surreal and slightly psychedelic Brazilian film akin to a Weird Western. It takes place in a fictional village in Brazil in the near future, where the residents contend with a host of issues, including a battle over water rights and the menace of American gangsters led by Michael (Udo Kier). Teresa (Bárbara Colen), a young woman, returns to the town for her grandmother's funeral and is quickly swept up in a plot involving corrupt politicians, mysterious motorcyclists, murders, and a UFO-shaped drone.

The villains want to impose their will on the locals, but the townsfolk decide to make a stand, leading to an explosive showdown on the dusty streets. Bacurau is a creative and energetic movie, practically bursting with gorgeous visuals and an endlessly twisty plot. Beneath the mayhem, though, Bacuraru also raises questions about economic inequality, tradition and modernity, and the legacy of colonialism. It's an exploitation flick mixed with political commentary.

8 'Small Axe: Lovers Rock' (2020)

Director: Steve McQueen

Small Axe is a five-part anthology film series from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, looking at the lives of West Indian immigrants living in London between the 1960s and '80s. Obama specifically praised the second installment, entitled Lovers Rock, which was widely regarded as the best of the bunch. Although it looks at several characters, fundamentally, it's a love story about two young people, Franklyn (Micheal Ward) and Martha (Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn), who meet at a house party.

The film is highly musical (the title refers to a subgenre of reggae), and the pulsating soundtrack is infectious. The centerpiece of the movie is the party, which is lit and shot like a scene of pure magic. The whole thing feels like a love letter to a particular place and moment in time, down to the slang and fashion. Lovers Rock breezes by at just 68 minutes long, but it's filled to the brim with confident filmmaking and a ton of heart.

7 'Let Him Go' (2020)

Director: Thomas Bezucha

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner star in this neo-Western as Margaret Blackledge and her husband, George, a retired Montana sheriff. They are shattered by the accidental death of their son, James (Ryan Bruce), and worry about their grandson, Jimmy (Otto and Bram Hornung), and daughter-in-law, Lorna (Kayli Carter). Lorna marries another man, Donnie (Will Brittain), out of financial necessity, but he is angry and abusive. Margaret and George decide to rescue Jimmy from this situation, but their mission proves dangerous.

For one, the couple find themselves up against Donnie's mother, Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville at her very best), the ruthless matriarch of a mob family. She's a menacing figure and certainly not one to forgive a slight. The rest of Let Him Go plays out like a fusion of a family drama and a thriller, held together by lean storytelling and characteristically solid acting from the talented cast. It may not be especially original, but viewers who enjoy this subgenre are sure to find it satisfying.

Let Him Go Release Date November 5, 2020 Cast Kevin Costner , Diane Lane , Lesley Manville Runtime 113 minutes

6 'Selah and the Spades' (2019)

Director: Tayarisha Poe

"They always try to break you down when you’re 17." This coming-of-age story is set in the private Haldwell boarding school, where five factions of students vie for influence: the Skins, the Bobbies, the Sea, the Prefects, and the Spades. Selah (Lovie Simone), a popular student and head cheerleader, is the leader of the Spades, although she has yet to secure a successor. She sees an opportunity after meeting a new student, Paloma Davis (Celeste O'Connor), and taking her under her wing. She sets Paloma some dirty tasks which thrust her right into the center of the factions' cutthroat rivalry.

Selah and the Spades is an interesting take on high school movie tropes, with the five factions operating more like crime syndicates, each with a particular area of expertise. Though perhaps a little rough around the edges, Selah and the Spades is insightful, clever, wicked, and confident in its own message. Beyond its brilliant screenplay, the film announced debut writer-director Tayarisha Poe as a talent to watch.

