The gag reel for the unexpected hit comedy film Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar unsurprisingly shows that the wild and eccentric shenanigans only continue off camera. Our fabulous ménage à trois Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan seem to be having the time of their life, as new jokes and improvisations send them bursting into fits of laughter. Mumolo seems to be the best at getting Wiig and Dornan to break, as her deadpan and quick-witted humor makes keeping a straight face impossible.

The breakout comedy came out earlier this year in February, featuring a hysterically weird and lively script from the Bridesmaids duo Mumolo and Wiig. The writing pair star as best friends Barb and Star who leave their small hometown to go on vacation in Vista del Mar, Florida, where they get caught up in an evil international plot. Dornan also makes his comedy film debut as Edgar, the villain’s henchman who falls for Wiig’s Star.

The gag reel gives us an inside look at how this crazy comedy was made, featuring lots of jokes about Wiig and Mumolo’s insanely puffy hair and huge bouts of laughter. One scene from the clip stands out in particular: it takes place when Edgar finds out Barb and Star are onto him and he ties them up. In the actual scene, Edgar monologues turning away from them and back as they desperately try to untie themselves. It’s pure physical comedy gold. In the gag reel, Dornan reacted the way the rest of us would and fell to the floor laughing at Wiig and Mumolo’s struggling.

Based on constant laughter and adorable antics, Dornan clearly had so much fun on this set that I could definitely see more comedy work from him in the future. Who wants 50 Shades of Grey when I could have more of Edgar’s song? The only downside to this blooper reel is that we have a lack of Reba McEntire, whose cameo was one of the highlights of the film. It’s clear that she loved filming just as much as Dornan, fully committing to her role as Trish.

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is available on digital on March 26, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 6. Check out the gag reel below.

