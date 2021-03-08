Spring is almost here, which means Barb and Star are getting ready for their next adventure: a physical release. Lionsgate just announced that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is officially coming to digital, DVD and Blu-ray release with a ton of bonus features and extra footage — so it’s time to break out the Hawaiian outfits and party for real.

Per Lionsgate, the bonus features included on the Blu-ray include:

Audio Commentary with Director Josh Greenbaum, Writer-Actor Annie Mumolo, and Writer-Actor Kristen Wiig

“Barb & Star: Making Life a Little Brighter” Featurette

“Barb & Star: Casting in Paradise” Featurette

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Fashion Show” Piece

Obviously, we have to ask the obvious question: Do any of these deleted scenes — or for that matter, bloopers — include “Edgar’s Prayer,” the musical number performed by Edgar (Jamie Dornan) that stole pretty much all of our hearts? We certainly hope so, considering director Josh Greenbaum already did an interview discussing an extended version of the scene where he told fans "I’d love to release the footage” and that “it’s always that weird thing of all of the editorial is shut down, but we should try to find it somewhere. It’s very funny and there’s stuff in there that I think people would really enjoy."

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar reunites Bridesmaids co-stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who also co-wrote the film. It follows Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), lifelong best friends who become roommates after the loss of their partners. When their professional lives implode, the two friends decide to vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida – trading in their Midwestern home for a week of relaxing beachside fun. Naturally, the trip turns out to be anything but, with the women getting caught up in a spy related shenanigan that includes deadly mosquitos, undercover agents, and microchips. The film also stars Dornan, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phyllis Smith, Ian Gomez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Vanessa Bayer.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is now available on demand. The hit comedy will be available on digital on March 26, and Blu-Ray combo pack and DVD on April 6. Check out the official cover artwork below.

