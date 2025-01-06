Tubi has been such a gift to cinephiles around the globe by providing a free streaming service for several fan-favorite titles. For the start of 2025, the platform amplified its lineup with the releases of the first Child's Play movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe's underrated horror comedy Villains, the Brendan Fraser-led Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and the sports comedy Fighting With My Family, among others. And it's such a delight to know we can all stream these titles for free. Adding to its extensive library is one of the best comedies in the 21st century, the Josh Greenbaum-directed Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.
Starring Bridesmaids' Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, both of whom also served as writers, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar follows middle-aged lifelong best friends Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig, who also played the villain Sharon Fisherman) as they set out on an adventure to leave their town for the first time and visit the busy and colorful Vista Del Mar. The film also starred Jamie Dornan as Edgar Pagét, a role that also exceptionally showcased the Fifty Shades of Grey actor's talent in comedy. The rest of the cast includes Damon Wayans Jr., Wendi McLendon-Covey, Reba McEntire, Michael Hitchcock, Fortune Feimster, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, Tom Lenk, Josh Robert Thompson, and more.