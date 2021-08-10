The unexpected hit comedy film Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar will finally come to theaters after winning our collective hearts on video-on-demand. As Variety reports, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will get the chance to shine on the big screen this September, as cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse announced plans to screen Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar.

Initially set to open on theaters, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar ended up as a video-on-demand release due to the pandemic. Since last February, Barb and Star has enchanted us with its glorious (and wacky) tale of two friends who decide to go on vacation to Florida. It’s an unskippable film to lovers of the absurd, and it’s finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is the latest movie featured in Alamo Drafthouse’s Movie Party series, special screenings where the cinema chain loosens up its famous no-talking rule to let the public interact with their favorite movies. While the Movie Parties already featured classics such as The Princess Bride and Back to the Future, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar screenings will give the fans the chance to sing along Jamie Dornan about seagulls in the sand.

According to Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League, the decision of playing Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar was made during the peak of the pandemic. In Leagues’ words:

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is an audience movie if ever there was one. It was the most joyous movie-watching moment of the entire COVID times. There are a few of us at Alamo who are raging devotees to this movie, and we made a pact when theaters were back open, we wanted to share this movie with more people.”

The inaugural screening of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be held in Alamo Drafthouse’s downtown Los Angeles location on September 12. The movie will be available in theaters nationwide on September 19.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script written by stars Wiig and Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is currently available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

