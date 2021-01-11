Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar was one of many 2020 movies bumped back to 2021, and now it looks like it will be going straight to VOD. Lionsgate has released a teaser trailer for the film and announced that it will arrive on VOD to rent on February 12th. The film centers on lifelong friends Barb and Star (co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) leaving their small Midwestern town for the first time ever and embarking on a story of romance, friendship, and…a sinister villain plot.

I know I should be excited for this since is the first Wiig/Mumolo joint since Bridesmaids, and yet all the comedy in this trailer falls flat for me. I’m not exactly sure why it’s important to hide Wiig and Mumolo’s faces especially since you can just see them in the stills they released. Also, if your job is to sell a comedy, maybe highlight why your film is funny? Right now, it looks like this is a lost SNL sketch that has been extended into feature length. Maybe the marketing is just a little ramshackle on this one, so hopefully Wiig and Mumulo have delivered another great comedy.

Check out the trailer, poster, and images below. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

Image via Lionsgate/Cate Cameron

Here’s the official synopsis for Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!

