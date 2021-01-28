This looks like Kristen Wiig's 'MacGruber' and I'm here for it.

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming original comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and this most recent trailer has a very strong Stranger Things vibe. At least at first. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the writers behind Bridesmaids, wrote Barb & Star together as an original feature and also star as the two titular characters.

This looks to be a pretty colorful comedy with Wiig and Mumolo going big with their characterizations, and I’m kind of here for it. The story finds the titular lifelong friends taking the adventure of a lifetime when they leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever to go on a vacation. “Romance, friendship, and a villain’s evil plot” ensue.

This feels to me like Kristen Wiig’s MacGruber or Popstar – an outrageous comedy where she’s really leaning into the character for comedic effect. That may not be to everyone’s liking given how relatively grounded Bridesmaids was, but as for me, I’m incredibly down to see a goofy comedy that goes for it starring one of the funniest people on the planet.

Check out the new Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer below. The film will be released everywhere you can rent movies on February 12th. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Kwame Patterson, and Phyllis Smith.

Here’s the official synopsis for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!

