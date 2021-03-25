One of the most delightful surprises buried within Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumalo’s deliriously silly comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a cameo by the one and only Reba McEntire as a character named Trish who comes up in conversation early in the film. It’s just one of many examples of Barb and Star taking a joke and really running with it, pushing it far beyond where anyone would think it might go. And it’s hilarious.

So we at Collider are very happy to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming Digital and Blu-ray release of Barb and Star that offers a peek behind the scenes at McEntire filming her scenes as Trish. In the clip, Wiig talks about how surprised everyone was that Reba McEntire was on set, and you can clearly see the iconic singer and actress having a blast and committing fully to her role as Trish.

Written by Wiig and Mumalo and directed by Josh Greenbaum, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar follows two lifelong friends who take a vacation to a fictional beachside town, only to find themselves wrapped up in the adventure of a lifetime. Boasting standout performances from Wiig and Mumalo as well as Jamie Dornan of all people, Barb and Star is truly one of the best comedies – and best films period – of 2021 so far.

The film will be available on Digital starting March 26th and will be released on Blu-ray combo pack and DVD on April 6th. The home video release includes an audio commentary from Wiig, Mumalo, and Greenbaum, two behind-the-scenes featurettes, bloopers, and deleted scenes.

