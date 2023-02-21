Barbara Bosson, one of the breakout stars of the critically beloved and influential police procedural Hill Street Blues, died on Saturday, February 18. Her son, director and producer Jesse Bochco, announced her passing in a statement on social media on Monday. She was 83 years old.

"More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama," Bochco's statement read.

Bosson's career began with a small uncredited role in the Steve McQueen film Bullitt in 1968 before making the jump to television with roles such as Mannix, Longstreet, Emergency!, and the TV movie The Impatient Heart among others. It wouldn't be until 1981 that she took on her most well-known role as the vulnerable ex-wife of captain Frank Furillo (Daniel J. Travanti), Fay Furillo. Joining her then-husband, Hill Street Blues creator Steve Bochco, she directly pushed to make Fay a stronger character than the stereotypical naggy ex-wife Bochco originally wrote her as. Through Bosson's influence, Fay became a highlight of the show, evolving as it went on and even patching up her relationship with Frank as he began to support her more in her own life. "The whole time I played Fay I agitated with Steve to make Fay something beside a whining kvetch," Bosson told United Press International in a 1985 interview. "It took two years to convince him Fay should be a victim’s advocate. She was a victim herself."

Image via ABC

RELATED: Richard Belzer Remembered By Friends, 'Law and Order' Family

Although she'd never win any of the show's 26 Emmys, Bosson scored an Emmy nomination in five straight years for her performance. The show as a whole, meanwhile, became a major success, winning the Outstanding Drama Emmy four years in a row from 1981 through 1984.

Bosson and Bochco Made Magic Together on the Small Screen

Bochco was fired after Hill Street Blues' fifth season and Bosson left the show soon after, but it wouldn't be the end of their time together on TV. After leaving the series, she'd join other Bochco co-created shows including Hooperland and Cop Rock before landing with his 1995 hit Murder One on ABC. The show scored another three Emmys and Bosson landed another nomination, this time playing prosecutor Miriam Grasso. It marked one of the last roles of her career. Outside of her major award-nominated performances, Bosson also made prominent guest appearances on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Murder, She Wrote, NYPD Blue, and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman among others.

Tributes for Bosson are rolling in from throughout the idustry, including from her former Murder One colleague Titus Welliver who said:

The beautiful and wonderful Barbara Bosson has left us. Colleague, friend and surrogate mother. My heart is shattered by her departure. Bow your heads for her loved ones who are so very devastated by her departure. Love you Babs, you made us all better with your kindness

Our condolences go out to Bosson's family and friends. See her son's tribute below.