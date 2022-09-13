According to Deadline, Hank Bedford's Eugene The Marine has added a new member to its cast, as Academy Award-nominee Barbara Hershey is set to star in the upcoming movie. She joins three-time Academy Award-nominee Nick Nolte, who was announced to star in the project last month as its titular character.

Eugene The Marine will star Nolte as its titular lead. The film will reportedly center on Gene, a recent widower and a former marine, whose life begins to fall apart as his son pressures him to sell his home. Hershey is set to play Frances, a mysterious figure who meets Gene, which forms a new phase in his life. While the report didn't provide any further plot details on the upcoming film, with two Academy Award-nominated actors attached to star alongside each other, Eugene The Marine could be an exciting film for audiences to look out for when it eventually debuts.

Bedford, who previously directed Dixieland, is attached to helm the project. Alongside directing the film, Bedford co-writes the script for Eugene The Marine alongside Cesare Gagliardoni. Stephen Vincent produces the film with Matthew Shreder of Concourse Media attached as an executive producer for the project.

Image via A&E

RELATED: 'Eugene the Marine' Taps Nick Nolte for Lead Role in Psychological Thriller

Hershey and Nolte previously collaborated in the television series Paradise Lost, with the two actors starring in prominent roles in the cast. Hershey previously earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in The Portrait of a Lady. She would achieve later acclaim with her role in the critically filmed Black Swan. However, some horror fans may recognize her for her appearance in the Insidious franchise as Lorraine Lambert. Outside her attachment to Eugene The Marine, Hershey recently starred in 9 Bullets, an action-thriller film starring SamWorthington (Avatar) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones).

Alongside Eugene The Marine, it has also been reported that Nolte is also attached to appear in Poker Face, a mystery drama series created by Rian Johnson (Knives Out), set to debut on Peacock some time later this year. Other films that Nolte is attached to star in include Rittenhouse Square, directed by Brandon Eric Kamin, and Blackout, directed by Sam Macaroni.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no release date for Eugene The Marine has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Paradise Lost, which stars Hershey and Nolte, below: