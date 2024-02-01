The Big Picture Barbara Stanwyck's persona as a movie star was shaped by her observation of panthers at the zoo, which helped to unlock her potential.

Baby Face established Stanwyck's reputation as a commanding presence onscreen, portraying a ruthless social climber with a cutthroat attitude.

In Double Indemnity, Stanwyck fully embraced her inner panther, creating the ideal femme fatale and setting the gold standard for noir films.

When becoming a proper movie star, it's important to know how you want to craft your persona. Do you channel something that's inherent to who you are? Do you make your public self completely different from who you actually are in your private life? What do you want to be made for? These were questions that Barbara Stanwyck had to answer once she had her foot in Hollywood's door, and needed to find the image that was going to best service her talents. Once she made it to the big leagues and was tasked with curating herself, she turned to an unusual source to help unlock her potential – panthers at the zoo.

Why Did a Producer Tell Barbara Stanwyck To Study Panthers?

Born Ruby Stevens, Barbara Stanwyck set out to make her way into Hollywood, and she did so by becoming a dancer. First, she was a part of the legendary Ziegfeld Follies dance troupe, then became a chorus girl in the New York musical scene. Her dance skills got her noticed by a director and producer named Willard Mack, who cast her in the part of a chorus girl in a play he was doing. The show went on to be a big hit, and it allowed Stanwyck to officially cross over into film. Stanwyck credits Mack with influencing a lot of things about her birth as a real actress, saying that he not only thought up her new name "Barbara Stanwyck," but also "taught me how to walk, taught me nuances, taught me tricks.” He couldn't take credit for her signature walk though, that would come later.

Stanwyck started her film career by appearing in some early sound films like The Locked Door, but they turned out to be bombs, which already threatened her career. Luckily, she was saved by the legendary Frank Capra, who liked what he saw of her and cast her in a film called Ladies of Leisure. This led to an artistic partnership between them that led to four other films, but more importantly, he taught her the power of using her eyes when acting, describing them as "the greatest tools in film.” As it pertained to her walk, that credit goes to producer David Belasco, who told her that if she wanted to know how to walk, she should go to a zoo and observe how animals walk. She followed his advice, and when she took a gander at various animals, the one that most swiftly caught her attention was the panther, and she decided to emulate her walk off of it. Panthers are known for being smooth, graceful, and cunning, all qualities that permeate throughout the highlights of Stanwyck's career.

'Baby Face' Established Barbara Stanwyck's Standard For Commanding a Room

Baby Face is one of the most notorious films of the pre-Hays Code era of Hollywood, scandalizing audiences with its depiction of a ruthless social climber named Lily Powers (Stanwyck). Coming from a horrible upbringing where her father pimped her out at a young age, Lily vows to use every man she comes across, whether it be emotionally or sexually, to make her way to a successful life. This film is widely considered the one that officially established Barbara Stanwyck as a new star to notice, and it's a role tailor-made to show her off.

While the plot winds up feeling like a dated morality play about true love triumphing over the evils of wanton sexual activity, Stanwyck's performance is superpowered with a cutthroat attitude that's ruthless in its efficiency. Up until the 11th-hour shift to Lily finding true love, she's the true definition of an antihero, slyly insinuating her way into the good graces of the men she can use, while swiftly shooing away the ones who have no value to her. Even getting hit on by John Wayne in one of his first prominent sound film appearances does little to dissuade Lily from her focus, and Stanwyck completely dispatches with him with as much surface-level politeness as she can muster. Always on the prowl, she watches and analyzes every man around her with her goal in mind, and it speaks to Stanwyck's early skill that she could convincingly put on her public nice face to throw them off of her scent.

'Ball of Fire' Let Barbara Stanwyck Be More Loose and Fun

Ball of Fire was a 1941 film by one of the masters of screwball comedy, Howard Hawks, and is about a professor named Bertram (Gary Cooper), who is studying slang language for a new encyclopedia, living in a house with his seven professor friends for a research project. When studying the language people use when courting each other, he goes to a nightclub and meets "Sugarpuss" O'Shea (Stanwyck), a club performer who needs to hide out from gangsters who are looking for her, thanks to her intimate relationship with a high-ranking gangster. Knowing that she needs a place to hide, Bertram invites her to stay at his house; from there, he, Sugarpuss, and the seven professors all coexist and engage in various hijinks.

A comedic retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with Sugarpuss as Snow White, Ball of Fire allows Stanwyck to continue her streak of being an in-charge player of men, but being calibrated at a more endearing pitch. The character allows her to go in a wider range of modes, going from brassy to cocky to chummy to woozy. Despite the film being a full-on comedy, Sugarpuss gets to go on a full arc from selfish mob moll to open-hearted and tender for Gary Cooper in one of the roles that reminds you what a heartthrob he was. Stanwyck had been funny in films before, but this was the first time a comedy was catered towards her talents, and she soared. But it would be an upcoming dramatic role that would allow her to fully tap into her animalistic side.

'Double Indemnity' Has Barbara Stanwyck Unleash Her Inner Panther

When you look up "noir" in a film dictionary, Double Indemnity should be what's pictured. One of the many masterpieces made by Billy Wilder, the tale of how Phyllis Dietrichson (Stanwyck) seduced and conned Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) into murdering her husband, so they could run off with the insurance money, is the gold standard for noir films should look and feel like. By that metric, Stanwyck creates the ideal femme fatale that would be the inspiration for legions of imitators forever after. If there's any role that Stanwyck did that had her consciously thinking of the idea of being a panther in human form, it's this one.

Phyllis lives for the hunt, prowling her way around her domain and immediately sniffing out Walter's weakness and pouncing on it. She should be impossible to be around, given how ruthless and cunning she is, but Stanwyck's performance radiates an aura that verges on camp before "camp" was even a thing. With even her most mundane lines oozing eroticism and keeping her heart rate at a serial killer's pace, Phyllis is arguably Stanwyck's greatest creation for taking a feminine archetype to such ridiculous stylistic heights and still maintaining the sharp edge that makes her so dangerous. Barbara Stanwyck could play almost any type of character, but she couldn't play Phyllis unless she truly had that panther in her.

