Less than 24 hours after the death of trailblazer and journalism legend, Barbara Walters, her home network ABC News has already planned two tributes to the icon. ABC News will air the two specials over this holiday weekend. One special will be titled Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 which will air on ABC, and the other will be titled The View Honors Barbara Walters, which will air on ABC News Live.

Barbara began her career with ABC News in 1976. A few of her career accomplishments with the network include co-hosting 20/20 and serving as chief correspondent for the network for 25 years. Additionally, Walters created the long-running daytime program View in 1997. She also served as a cohost on the program. However, she stepped down from her role as cohost in 2014.

Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 will be a two-hour primetime special, and will feature some of Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews. The special will also include some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters. The special will also include interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, fellow journalist legend Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, according to the network. ABC will profile Walters’ prolific career and lasting legacy, and it will highlight her history-making role as the first woman to co-anchor morning and evening newscasts on a major network. The special will also highlight her role in paving the way for women in broadcast journalism. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:00 PM EST on ABC. The special will be available the next day on Hulu.

Image via ABC

RELATED: Barbara Walters, Pioneering TV Journalist, Dead at 93

The other planned special, The View Honors Barbara Walters will focus on Walters' work on The View, a program that she created and led for nearly twenty years. The special will show some of Walters' best interviews, along with some unforgettable moments from the series. The special will also highlight her work in inspiring generations of young women to pursue careers in journalism.

The special will take an honest and vulnerable look at Walters as a mother, and how her work as a journalist impacted her personal life. It will also celebrate her impact and the important work that The View did in creating a space for women to share their beliefs and opinions. The View Honors Barbara Walters will air on ABC News Live throughout the upcoming weekend, including on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:00 AM., 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 5:00 PM EST. The special will also be available later today on Hulu.

Barbara Walters passed away on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93.