In one of the earliest cases of comic book adaptation in cinema, producer Dino De Laurentiis worked simultaneously alongside two directors, Mario Bava and Roger Vadim, to adapt two iconic European comics, Angela and Luciana Giussani’s crime thriller comic Danger: Diabolik and Jean-Claude Forest’s sci-fi strip Barbarella. Sharing several cast and crew members, including Diabolik star John Phillip Law, as well as funding from Paramount Pictures, De Laurentiis intentionally sought to release the films as a stylistic pair. Both as an act of aesthetic unity and a creative maneuvering around Paramount’s budgetary restraints, the simultaneous productions of Danger: Diabolik and Barbarella established the shifting tones and textures of genre cinema, embodying a sexually liberated camp aesthetic indicative of the sociopolitical shifts of the 1960s.

While films like Bullitt and 2001: A Space Odyssey from the same year pushed the boundaries of the action thriller and science-fiction, respectively, into a realm of critical acclaim and formal perfectionism, Diabolik and Barbarella served as a foil to the polished visuality and structural meticulousness of the former films, engaging with a particular playfulness that would define psychedelia as much as the Stargate sequence in 2001. Although much has been written about the similarities of the two films, this feature will explore how both Danger: Diabolik and Barbarella helped transform the psychedelic visuality of cinema through a particularly political aesthetic expression. Comparing the common threads of satire in both films with the tactile worlds showcased on-screen, the dual productions of Danger: Diabolik and Barbarella helped embolden the sociopolitical powers of genre cinema to critique the rise of political distrust and the movement towards sexual liberation, respectively.

Busting out of the screen with a chaotic collision of James Bond-style story beats and the aesthetics of Adam West’s Batman, Danger: Diabolik is a winking romp that equally upends conventional crime thriller antics and reframes the central hero as an anti-establishment vigilante. Centered on a police inspector’s attempt to thwart Diabolik’s multi-million-dollar gold heist, Danger: Diabolik immediately positions the corrupt police forces alongside the Italian mafia, solidifying Diabolik as the sympathetic anti-hero in the eyes of the audience. By fusing a midcentury space age aesthetic with the grandeur of an espionage thriller, Mario Bava maximizes the symbolic potential of Diabolik as an antithetical fusion of Bond and Batman, even riffing Diabolik’s signature outfit off of the wardrobes of the crime fighting icons.

Rather than illuminating Diabolik’s attempts to thwart Inspector Ginko, played by Michel Piccoli (Contempt), as an honorable endeavor to restore peace to a community, Danger: Diabolik sees the protagonist thwart systemic corruption for his own personal gain, illustrating the rampant distrust in the sociopolitical structures of the time. In particular, the sequence of Diabolik and Eva making love on a money-covered bed of money satirizes the extremes of personal excess that drive Diabolik to commit the heist, ironically expressing the self-satisfied capitalism that drives every character in the film. Although the film captures the anarchic energy of the comic books on which it is based, Danger: Diabolik playfully reveals the pervasive international skepticism of the late 1960s centered on Cold War anxieties and anti-Vietnam sentiments, reclaiming the spectacular silliness of the film as a sociopolitical critique.

Since the release of Roger Vadim’s cult hit Barbarella in 1968, many critics and scholars highlighted the film’s role in establishing Jane Fonda as a feminist and anti-war icon through her turn as the powerful, peacemaking, and sexually liberated titular character. From the opening striptease sequence that showcases the protagonist ship as a pop surrealist interpretation of outer space to the camp climax of the organ-like “Excessive Machine,” the expressive visuality seems tethered to a silly subversion of sexual mores; however, like Diabolik, Barbarella behaves like a cinematic Trojan horse in the manner that it sneaks anti-war sentiments and sex-centric social commentary into every seen. Between John Phillip Law’s blind angel love interest Pygar and David Hemmings’s bumbling prison guard Dildano, Barbarella sees its titular figure emasculate the male characters at every turn, which culminates in her triumphant escape from Sogo with The Black Queen and a recently rescued Pygar.

By creating a camp science-fiction spectacle centered on feminine political and sexual power as well as subversive use of masculine imagery, Barbarella complicates the common attribution of the male gaze by transforming the film and central figure into fluid expressions of femininity. Even the planet Sogo on which most of the film takes place exists a top a bubbling, energy-generating lake called The Matmos, establishing SoGo as a space of political liberation founded upon the powers of literal and metaphorical fluidity. While the hyper-sexualization of Fonda’s body has been rightfully called out as evidence of mid-century cinema’s misogynistic practices, the reclamation of Barbarella as a signifier of sexual liberation and subversion of on-screen masculine strength sets Barbarella apart as an essential camp satire of the 1960s.

Even as it is essential to acknowledge the narrative and social complications of Danger: Diabolik and Barbarella as countercultural texts, both films utilize a specific brand of psychedelic worldbuilding to offer a vision of utopic desire that characterized the peaceful protests and anti-establishment movements of its era. From the towers of televisions in cave-like interiors from Diabolik to the fantastical shimmering shards in the space age architecture of Barbarella, De Laurentiis’s pairing of the two pictures coalesces to create a progress-driven fantasy of an alternative future, capitalizing on the cultural textures of the time to reinvent a more vibrant future. While John Phillip Law’s donning of the Diabolik super-suit recasts the role of the comic book hero as an adventuresome vigilante who upends political corruption for personal gain, Jane Fonda’s Barbarella took the heroic role a step further, becoming a psychedelic symbol of feminine power and proponent anti-war ideology by fusing her fictional persona with real-life activism. Equally transcendent and transportive in their visions of alternate worlds both on Earth and distant planets, the dual productions of Danger: Diabolik and Barbarella redefined psychedelic cinema as a force for cultural advancement and a manner of personal expression in an age of forward-thinking revolution.

