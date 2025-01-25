Science fiction is a genre that's evolved in leaps and bounds over the years, especially when it comes to film. The genre's ripe for telling stories about the human condition, but it can also provide viewers with some great escapism, and one of the biggest examples would have to be Barbarella. Based on Jean-Claude Forest's comics, Barbarella stars Jane Fonda as the titular explorer, who has a series of increasingly erotic encounters with the galaxy's inhabitants. It was directed by Fonda's husband at the time, Roger Vadim, and wound up surviving an incredibly turbulent production to become a cult classic. With Barbarella now available to stream on Paramount+, it's worth checking out - especially since a remake with Sydney Sweeney is in the works.

'Barbarella' Is Utterly Ridiculous, But Jane Fonda's Performance Isn't

Barbarella's plot — or what little of a plot it has — is centered on Barbarella's quest to bring the mad scientist Durand Durand (Milo O'Shea) to justice. In the process, she travels to multiple planets, with each encounter ending in a sexual encounter. Perhaps the most ridiculous encounter concerns Pygar (John Phillip Law), an angel exiled from the planet of Sogo. Barbarella needs to get to Sogo, but Pygar lost his will to fly. In order to restore it, she has sex with him. To recap - this is a movie where an angel regains his will to fly after having sex. That's only scratching the surface of Barbarella's bizarreness; there's a scene where Barbarella is trapped in a cage with hundreds of birds about to attack her, and one of Durand Durand's schemes involves turning negative emotions into an energy source.

What keeps Barbarella from tipping into sheer parody (or even sheer pornography) is the fact that Fonda attempts to bring some depth to Barbarella's performance, or at least explain her tendencies to engage in erotic escapades. In the future, Earthlings don't have sex and instead achieve orgasm via a pill. Thus, actually engaging in sex is an entirely new experience for her. Fonda also plays Barbarella as naive in some ways, yet capable in others. When she meets Pygar, she's able to save him by threatening the tyrant, who tortures him with a laser gun. Fonda explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that she played Barbarella in a certain way: "She is not being promiscuous but she follows the natural reaction of another type of upbringing...She is different. She was born free."

'Barbarella' Is Part of a Group of Cult Comic Book Adaptations, Including 'Flash Gordon'