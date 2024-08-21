The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney is set to star in a new Barbarella remake, with writer Blake Northcott praising her perfect fit for the iconic role.

Details on the film remain scarce, but potential synergy between the film and the new Barbarella comics is hinted at.

Major players like director Edgar Wright and writer Jane Goldman are involved, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

Sony Pictures is staying in business with Sydney Sweeney, as they are slated to team up with the A-list actress again for a new remake of the 1968 sci-fi film Barbarella. Details on the film, based on the French comic book of the same name, remain razor thin. However, writer Blake Northcott, who is penning a new series of Barbarella comics, recently shed some more insight on the film, and how the upcoming adaptation might gel with the comic books she is working on.

"I can't picture anyone else but Sydney playing this role. She's proven that she can be dramatic, but I don't think many people realized how funny she was until Anyone But You was a huge worldwide hit," Northcott told ComicBook.com, referencing the 2023 Sony romcom that Sweeney starred in. "She's the perfect Barbarella, and while I'm writing the series, Sydney is always my template now – just like Ryan Reynolds has become the inspiration for the Deadpool comics in many ways, or how Robert Downey Jr. embodies Iron Man. Once you envision Sydney in that role, you can't unsee it." When asked about the plot of the film, Northcott added:

"Not sure how much I can say about the screenplay for the film, or what material it could be based on, but there's definitely a possibility for synergy once we get further downstream. If the plot of the film ends up being based around Barb and Vix having to fight their way off of Planet V, then you'll have your answer! Whoever ends up writing the Barbarella film, I'm sure they'll do an amazing job."

'Barbarella' First Hit Screens in 1968

Based on the comics of the same name by Jean-Claude Forest, the original Barbarella film was released in 1968 and starred Jane Fonda in the title role. In that film, as in the comics, Barbarella was a 41st-century space adventurer sent to find and stop an evil scientist, Durand Durand, who had created a weapon called the Positronic Ray to destroy the human race. Both the film and the comics became infamous for its gratuitous use of sex appeal, though it remains to be seen if the new adaptation will take a similar path with Sweeney, who first became attached to the project in 2022.

While other adaptations have failed to get off the ground, Sweeney's film has a major player behind it, as Edgar Wright is in talks to direct the project. Wright, known for his flashy filmmaking style, careful use of music, and visual tones, previously collaborated with Sony on his hit film Baby Driver. Honey Ross and Jane Goldman were also reported to be penning the film's script; the latter is known for her action work, having worked on the scripts for X-Men films and the Kingsman franchise. Sweeney was also previously reported to be executive producing the film.

No release window for Barbarella has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and stream Sweeney's latest film, Immaculate, on Hulu.

Immaculate 5 10 Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrew Lobel Expand

