Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian.

When Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her Airbnb, she couldn’t make out the decay that surrounded her. Shrouded in shadow is the neighborhood, Brightmoor, the setting for Zach Cregger's new horror film Barbarian, now playing in theaters. But Brightmoor isn’t just a fictional hellscape that’s reminiscent of Mississippi's 90s-nightmare Sugar Ditch Alley. It’s a real neighborhood in Detroit withering like other communities that have fallen during the city's housing crisis.

In fact, a new University of Michigan study estimates 37,630 households in Detroit are living in spaces neglected and wrought with dangerous maintenance issues. 13% of its households are living with exposed wires, broken furnaces, or lack of running hot water. In the film, this shanty vibe is captured the morning after Tess stays in the Airbnb. On her way to her job interview, the morning light reveals houses with thick brush, tarps for roofs, boarded windows, and collapsing foundations. A type of horror that’s a reality for some of Detroit’s inner-city residents.

Brightmoor itself was a working-class neighborhood in the 1920s consisting mostly of immigrants and southerners who sought work in Detroit’s then-booming auto industry. Now it’s an urban prairie of vacant homes with pink demolition slips hanging on front doors. According to Data Driven Detroit, there are approximately 70,000 vacant households in Detroit with an overall 20.7% vacancy rate. And it’s not just Brightmoor. A Google search of ‘Detroit’s most abandoned neighborhoods’ leads to others like Grixdale Farms, Westwood Park, and about a dozen others, all of which notch over 25% vacancy.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Detroit didn’t always ring synonymous with demise. In the early 1900s, the founding of the three auto-giants - Dodge, Chrysler, and Ford - as well as the boom of the shipbuilding industry, fueled the city’s economy to America’s fourth biggest by 1920. Due to demand over the looming years of war, the industry peaked and filled the city to a population of 1.8 million. Through the next decade, Detroit would pride itself on the creation of Motown and a base to the approaching Civil Rights Movement. Racial tensions simmered in the 1960s and sparked a phenomenon known as “white flight,” where hordes of the city’s white families left the city for the suburbs or other areas of Michigan.

Barbarian flashes back directly to this time to capture Detroit, specifically Brightmoor, when children raced tricycles, the front lawns were crafted and green, and the houses were painted in blues and pinks. This is 1980s Detroit, an announcement on the radio alludes to the beginning of Ronald Reagan's trickle-down economics, and the audience's first encounter with Frank (Richard Brake), one of the villains in the film. A single man and the original owner of the Barbary Street house Tess is renting, Frank is unmoved when his neighbor tells him he’s moving, warning him to expect a sign because “the neighborhood is going to shit, Frank.”

But Frank is committed to staying. He can’t leave his hunting grounds, and for the next four decades, Frank emboldens as a serial killer, stalking and kidnapping women and imprisoning them in a catacomb-like labyrinth burrowed as an extension off the basement. Frank’s crimes are neglected, accumulating at least twenty victims. This is revealed through neighborhood hero Andre (Jaymes Butler) that the years of rape and inbreeding birthed The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis), the film’s initial seemingly-villainous monster that lurks in the house’s tunnels. The revelation of the house’s history coaxes a parallel between the neglect of Frank’s atrocities and the disrepair that plagues Brightmoor during his reign.

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the late 2000s, the global recession dismantled the consumer economy, dramatically affecting the number of people who bought cars. The consequences rocked Detroit and the city’s commerce titans like Ford, General Motors, and Pontiac laid off thousands of workers and led to a 25% population decrease. With auto factory layoffs, workers migrated out of the city, deserting their homes and deserting Detroit, leaving the city a greyfield. The city’s once famous structures like The Grande Ballroom, Vanity Ballroom, Packard Automotive Plant, and the Lee Plaza Hotel still stand vacant as of the writing of this article.

The recession combined with poor city planning, landlord scams, and an overtaxation scandal helped create the communities represented in Barbarian. With the exodus in the city, new development ventures emerged leading to a market riddled with buy-low opportunities. Through companies like Airbnb and Vrbo, landlords converted long-term rentals, typically used to house local residents and families, into short-term stays further squeezing the housing supply.

The effect of short-term housing, the housing shortage, and recent inflation numbers have ballooned housing prices in America and have peaked mortgage rates to the highest they’ve been in twelve years. Barbarian portrays this shifting aspect in Detroit's housing market through AJ Gilbride (Justin Long), a Hollywood actor whose career is recently destroyed when an actress he previously worked with accuses him of sexual assault. AJ is the current owner of the Airbnb property Tess is renting and flies to Detroit to liquidate his rental properties, so he can afford his impending legal battles. It's unclear how ownership was transferred from Frank to AJ, but perhaps it was through a foreclosure listing which Michigan topped early last year.

As a landlord, AJ's disregard for city ordinances and failure to maintain his property represents the disarray the short-term rentals have imbued on the housing market. For instance, in Detroit, an Airbnb property must be the host's primary residence and the property must be inspected and re-approved by the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department. Both are ignored by AJ, who lives in Los Angeles and is shocked to find renters staying at his Airbnb when he arrives at the property in Detroit. In fact, he’s completely unaware of the full square footage of the house, particularly the basement, and only pursues the measurements when he discovers the space could be counted towards the property's “gross living area”.

Barbarian’s Brightmoor is a microcosm for the local communities in Detroit, moldering under the banes of city mismanagement and empty political policy. Although Airbnb hones the spotlight in the film, an assortment of historical factors entrenched the city into its current state. Barbarian’s plot point–a serial killer and a child-yearning inbred are able to hide out undetected for decades because of the neglect of the city’s metro-area neighborhoods–is not so dubious when considering the reality of the Detroit housing crisis. Through Google Maps Street View or a drive in the north side, the real horror in Barbarian isn't exclusively found in the basement.