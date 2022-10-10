One of this year's most exciting original horrors is on its way to digital, according to Bloody Disgusting. Writer and director Zach Cregger's shocking feature Barbarian will be moving to all major digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD for purchase by October 25, just in time to make it for your Halloween movie marathon. The release also includes never-before-seen bonus footage and special features with behind-the-scenes extras.

Before the movie's theatrical release, Cregger's debut horror piqued interests with a tense trailer that was jam-packed with jump-scares and familiar tropes. A double-booked Airbnb, a mysterious stranger and a foreboding basement are all elements audiences are familiar with, but early reviews had the internet buzzing. The trailer alone doesn't prepare anyone for the tonal shifts and twists Barbarian takes, and now you can snag it for a second or third watch to really appreciate the chaos that ensues. 20th Century Studios and New Regency are making this new spooky staple available on digital platforms this October.

In the clip from the special featurette, we get to briefly see a few behind-the-scenes takes, with lead actress Georgina Campbell, as well as Justin Long and Bill Skarsgård. Cregger speaks on the importance of casting to a film, and more importantly to this film. The director elaborates on why Skarsgård was the perfect person for the part he plays in Barbarian because of the duality of his "attractive and off-putting" nature, and if you know you know.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Barbarian opens with Tess (Campbell) arriving to her booked rental home in Detroit late one stormy night, only to find that the key is missing. Though frustrating, it turns out that mishap may have been the best thing that happened on her business trip because when Keith (Skarsgård) opens the door, their brutal adventure begins. Rather than politely decline and drive away, Tess opts to stay the night. Unfortunately, she soon learns that stranger danger may not be this house's only red flag.

With the digital release fans will get the exclusive featurette in its entirety, as well as deleted scenes that seem to expand more on Tess's rocky relationship we only saw glimpses of, and more on the house's... previous tenants. What's included:

Featurette

Behind Barbarian – Director Zach Cregger and the cast and crew discuss both the unique and familiar horror elements that make Barbarian terrifying and reveal the inspiration behind the horrific tale.

Deleted Scenes

Bonnie

Doug Extended

Tess Calls Marcus

The Rat

There's still a chance to catch Barbarian in theaters before it hits digital platforms on October 25. You can watch the clip from the featurette below: