Today, the critically acclaimed horror movie Barbarian arrives on digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD for purchase, which means you can either give it a rewatch or finally find out what all the fuss is about. In celebration of the movie’s release for home video, 20th Century Studios shared with Collider an exclusive deleted scene that you will be able to see in the bonus features of the movie.

The deleted scene, titled “Bonnie,” is an extended moment that’s a bit of a comic relief among the building tension of the story. In the scene, AJ (Justin Long) is anxious to retrieve a package, and what’s supposed to be an in-an-out deal becomes a humiliating session about his lackluster acting career when Bonnie (Sophie Sörensen) pops in to talk. The conversation then segues into AJ's adult life choices, and it doesn't get any better for him. We’ve all been there.

Barbarian is considered one of the best horror films from 2022. It currently sits at a 92% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson praised the movie’s handling of its own mystery and underscored the importance of going in knowing as little as possible in order to have fun with the surprises. He also praised the movie's "palpable sense of peril," and the immersive experience of the soundtrack.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

In an interview to Collider, director and screenwriter Zach Cregger and cast members Georgina Campbell and Justin Long talked about horror tropes, inspirations for Barbarian, what it took for each of them to be on board to tell this story, and some weird and defining moments in the movie. Cregger in particular has a lot to share, since he makes a swift turn from acting in comedy movies and series like About a Boy, Guys With Kids, and Opening Night to helming a chilling horror. The project is also a late feature film follow-up to his last movie The Civil War on Drugs, which premiered over a decade ago.

The cast from Barbarian also features Bill Skarsgård (It saga), Matthew Patrick Davis (Dwight in Shining Armor), Richard Brake (The Mandalorian), Jaymes Butler (Big Game), Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick), and Kate Bosworth (House of Darkness).

Barbarian arrives on Digital and 4K UHD today. You can watch the deleted scene below:

Check out the official synopsis here: