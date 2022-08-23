Our screening is Thursday, September 1st at 6pm and everyone gets free popcorn and soda.

With the original horror film, Barbarian, opening in theaters September 9, we’ve partnered with 20th Century Studios and New Regency to offer Collider’s New York City readers an early screening. And not only will you get to see the movie before it’s in theaters, everyone gets free popcorn and soda thanks to 20th Century Studios.

Barbarian tells the frightening story of a young woman (Campbell) who gets more than she bargained for when she finds a man already staying in her Airbnb (Bill Skarsgård). The film also stars Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler.

Our free screening will be 6pm Thursday night, September 1st, at the AMC Lincoln Square in NYC, which is located at 1998 Broadway, New York, NY 10023.

Image via 20th Century Studios

If you’d like to attend our early screening, please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Barbarian in NYC.” In the body of the email, please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest.

We’ll collect emails until noon on August 29th and contact winners soon after.

Finally, for more on the film, watch the trailer below.