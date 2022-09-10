In another quiet weekend at the box office—the second-lowest of the year—director Zach Cregger’s slasher film Barbarian is expected to top the charts with an estimated $9 million. The well-reviewed chiller, which stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, made $3.8 million on Friday.

Disney-owned 20th Century Studios decided to debut the film in theaters (as opposed to Hulu) after excellent test screenings, which were validated by solid critical reviews. Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson wrote in his review, “For those of us that have bathed in the blood of the New French Extremity or danced with demonic possessions, Barbarian is a better mainstream horror picture than most that still could and should have been a great one.”

There’s still a chance that Barbarian finishes the weekend in double-digits, despite the C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. But poor audience ratings is par for the course for horror releases. With total business this weekend estimated to be a hair less than $40 million, September 9-11 is the year’s second-lowest weekend since January 28-30.

Image via Disney’s Star Studios

RELATED: ‘Brahmāstra’ Trailer Presents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Indian Fantasy Epic

The weekend’s other major release is the Bollywood fantasy epic Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which debuted in over 800 domestic theaters. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film grossed $2 million on Friday, and is looking at a $3.6 million weekend. Intended as the first part of a planned trilogy, Brahmāstra was announced in 2014. The film has been marketed as a Marvel-style superhero extravaganza that draws deeply from Indian mythology. 20th Century Studios would expect the film to pull some of the same audiences that sampled the Telugu language hit RRR on Netflix. The South Indian language versions of Brahmāstra—originally a Hindi language film—is being “presented” by RRR director S.S. Rajamouli. By comparison, RRR concluded its domestic run with a little over $11 million.

Holdover hit Bullet Train is chugging along. Starring Brad Pitt and directed by his one-time stunt double David Leitch (who is now one of the foremost action directors in Hollywood), the film is expected to add another $3 million to its tally this weekend. The film will pass the $200 million mark worldwide by Sunday. Last week’s number one film, Top Gun: Maverick, slipped to the fourth spot with an estimated $3 million haul. The year’s biggest film also recently became only the sixth film in history to pass the $700 million mark at the domestic marketplace, and subsequently passed Black Panther’s lifetime domestic haul to become the fifth-biggest film of all time.

The box office will finally get some respite next weekend, with the controversial psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling debuting in theaters on the back of intense social media scrutiny, and so-so reviews. You can watch our interview with the Barbarian cast here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.