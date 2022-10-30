Georgina Campbell, who played Tess Marshall in Barbarian, performed in a scene considered to be one of the "grossest" of the year. She recently discussed this scene in an interview with Digital Spy, ahead of the film's theatrical release in the United Kingdom. The film hit US theaters on September 9, 2022, but if you're international and haven't gotten the chance to watch it yet, this article does contain spoilers for a major plot twist.

The scene in question, involves Tess going deep into the corridors underneath a house. She comes across The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davies), a deformed naked woman, who is the product of inbreeding. The woman only knows the world through the lens of her rapist father. Outside of that, motherly instincts are drilled into her through watching a breastfeeding video on repeat. Fearing what would happen at the mercy of this dangerous woman, Tess discovers that by allowing her to "mother" her, she could potentially survive.

This leads to a scene in which Tess and fellow captive AJ (Justin Long) are offered a baby bottle, filled with The Mother's milk. What follows is a disgusting scene in which Tess drinks some of the milk. Hairs are clearly visible. On filming the scene, Campbell said, "mostly it was hard not to laugh because as soon as that bottle came down, we were all like, 'oh my god, this is ridiculous.'"

She detailed how they leveled up the grossness of the scene while filming, saying:

"The hair was a development. There's a lot of hair on [The Mother], so I think we'd done a couple of takes and then we were doing a take where Zach [Cregger, writer/director] was yelling at me things to do, so he was like, 'Make the milk splutter out your mouth a bit, make it gross!' Suddenly there was a hair there and then he was like, 'More hair! Add more hair' so someone's coming in, shoving hair onto it. It was disgusting. Yeah, what we have to do for art."

The film surrounds Campbell's character Tess, who discovers that the Airbnb that she is renting is not quite what it seems. Campbell and Long star alongside Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, and Bill Skarsgård, who is best known for his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It. The film, which was written by Cregger and produced by Arnon Milchan, has made $42.3 million dollars at the global box office, which is sure to go up with the film's UK release this weekend.

Barbarian can be streamed exclusively on HBO Max.