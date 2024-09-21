By the time he shared his jaw-dropping, pulse-pounding, edge-of-your-seat horror film, Barbarian, in 2022, filmmaker Zach Cregger already had a handful of titles under his belt. But this one was different as the blossoming director struck out on his own to both write and direct the project. The payoff was huge, as the movie quickly solidified itself to be one of the most shocking horror flicks in recent years, nabbing the bragging points of becoming Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an incredibly impressive 92% critics approval rating. Like its director, Barbarian’s leading lady, Georgina Campbell had also been around in the industry for quite some time, having made waves in 2015 with a BAFTA TV Award win for Best Actress in the film, Murdered by My Boyfriend, and appearing in episodes of Broadchurch and Black Mirror. But, it was through her role in Cregger’s inventive production that she would rise to her rightful position of scream queen.

Even without the downright unsettling moments to come, the opening scene of Barbarian is enough to make you say “Oh, no, thank you”. The movie introduces audiences to Tess (Campbell), a young woman who is staying at an Airbnb-like rental the night before a job interview. After discovering that it’s been double booked, she and the other guest, Keith (Bill Skarsgård), decide to both stay there for the night (already such a red flag!). One thing leads to another - as it so often does - and Tess and Keith come to discover a hidden passageway in the basement that leads to nothing but some of the most gross-out scenes we’ve ever seen in a horror movie.

Georgina Campbell Flourishes in ‘Barbarian’

The film also stars Justin Long in the actor’s latest venture into horror following the ever-classic 2001 movie, Jeepers Creepers, and Tusk. While Long and Skarsgård both give incredible performances, with the former perfectly encompassing all-things toxic masculinity, it’s Campbell who fully takes the spotlight in Barbarian. A box office smash hit, grossing over $45 million worldwide, the movie cemented Campbell as one of the best modern-day scream queens. From there, she went on to follow a similar path, appearing in Netflix’s Bird Box: Barcelona, Spencer Brown’s sci-fi thriller, T.I.M., Teresa Sutherland’s horror title Lovely, Dark, and Deep, and, most recently, opposite Dakota Fanning in Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut, The Watchers.

Hulu subscribers can head over to the platform on October 1 to see Campbell steal the show from Long and Skarsgård in Barbarian.

Barbarian

A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. Release Date September 9, 2022 Director Zach Cregger Cast Justin Long Georgina Campbell , Bill Skarsgard Runtime 102 Main Genre Horror

