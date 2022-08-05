We’ve got an upcoming horror film that could make a good deal of noise when it hits theaters on September 9th. There was an early screening of Barbarian at San Diego Comic-Con and the crowd was very vocal, to say the least!

The movie puts the focus on a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who travels to Detroit for a job interview. When she arrives at the house she's renting late at night, she discovers the location has been double booked. With no other option, she agrees to spend the night there with the other renter, a complete stranger played by Bill Skarsgård.

That right there is only scratching the surface of where writer-director Zach Cregger takes things in this film. In fact, we haven’t even touched on Justin Long’s involvement. In an effort to avoid spoilers, we won’t share character specifics, but the role challenges Long to tap into an especially disturbing headspace while playing Cale.

In celebration of Barbarian’s SDCC 2022 screening, Long took a moment to visit the Collider interview studio at the event to discuss his experience making the film. A must-ask question during our chat? What exactly does Long need to see in a script and in a character to commit himself to playing a guy who makes so many selfish, awful decisions? Here’s what he said:

“The first thing is just how naturally it’s written. Is that the way people talk? Does it flow? It had all of that. The writer-director, Zach, has such a great ear for dialogue, such a natural ear, and so I noticed that and that the character was, as you said, he does really despicable things and so I thought, ‘Can I connect with it enough to find some humanity?’ I didn’t want to play him that way. I didn’t want to play him like a bad guy, so I had to find a way to connect. And like you said, is there something redeeming about why he’s such a [bad guy]? So all of those things were there in spades and I just loved this story. Truthfully, I would have wanted to do any part in the movie.”

Again, there’s a lot going on in Barbarian. You’ll see when the movie hits theaters in September. But given how challenging the role of Cale seems, the complicated set pieces, and the various layers of this narrative, I asked Long for his biggest burning question for Cregger about the material. Sure enough, Long did have one, but it wasn’t specific to his character.

“It’s funny you say that because it was actually a question that I kinda forgot to ask him early on and he only answered it a couple weeks ago. We went out for drinks. I wanted to know why exactly he called it Barbarian. And the answer was really, I won’t give it away obviously — and I wanted to know where that came from because Zach is such a funny [guy], and I knew him a little bit from Whitest Kids U'Know and his previous work in comedy. So he’s always been such a funny, kind of plucky person — he’s gonna love that I called him plucky — but for lack of a better word, he always just seemed kind of positive and so I wondered because, you know, the story is obviously so dark, and I wondered where that came from, but I didn’t know how to ask that.”

Looking for more from Long on Barbarian? You can watch our full SDCC 2022 conversation in the video at the top of this article!