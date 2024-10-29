For the more scary-leaning of us out there, even as the month changes from October to November, and the holiday decorations begin to come out, our love of horror movies will never die. Unfortunately, along with the shift from black and orange color schemes to green and red, streamers will also be making some changes to their lineup as they make way for more on-theme material. Such is the case over at Prime Video, as the platform prepares to bid adieu to one of the greatest horror movies of the last five years. Audiences only have a few days left to stream Zach Cregger’s critically celebrated genre flick, Barbarian, before the title packs it up and leaves the streamer on November 1.

Witty, twisted, thought-provoking, and incredibly disturbing, Barbarian centers on Georgina Campbell’s (The Watchers) character, Tess, who, at the beginning of the movie, is checking into a rental house in Detroit the night before a big interview. From the jump, Tess’s stay is off to a rough start after she discovers that the unit has been double booked. It’s there that she meets Keith (Bill Skarsgård), who has already begun to get settled at the stay. At first, Tess’s instincts tell her to head for the door, but the pair ultimately decide it will be best and easiest for both of them to share the property during their time in Michigan. But, this is just the beginning of Tess’s nightmare, after she comes across a well-hidden tunnel in the basement that leads her to nothing but sinister secrets about the previous owner’s sordid past.

‘Barbarian’s Cast Solidified Its Hit Status

So much went into Barbarian landing a 92% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Cregger’s smart script and vision just the tip of the iceberg. On top of that, Barbarian is flat-out overflowing with stellar performances carried by its trio of leading performers. For starters, Campbell perfects her role as the movie’s main character, pulling audiences in with every choice she makes — no matter how terrible — and rooting for her until the very end. While the actress had appeared in a handful of other titles prior to Cregger’s 2022 horror thriller, Barbarian fully put Campbell on the map and set her up to walk down the path of a scream queen, something she’s continued to do through other projects including Lovely, Dark, and Deep and The Watchers.

Likewise, we’ve gotten so used to seeing Skarsgård in clown makeup scaring the living daylights out of us, that we almost forgot he can shift seamlessly from the hunter into the hunted, which he does incredibly well in Barbarian. Finally, there’s Justin Long (Tusk), who appears in the movie as AJ — the owner of the Detroit rental property and a big-time actor in Hollywood who finds himself caught up in some rather troubling allegations. While he’s been a genre-favorite name since his role in Jeepers Creepers, it’s always a treat to see Long jump back into horror films, especially when the comedic-leaning star takes on the more despicable personalities.

Head over to Prime Video now to stream Barbarian before it holes away on November 1.

Barbarian

A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. Release Date September 9, 2022 Director Zach Cregger Cast Bill Skarsgard , Georgina Campbell , Justin Long , Richard Brake , Kurt Braunohler , Matthew Patrick Davis Runtime 102 minutes Writers Zach Cregger Budget $4–4.5 million Studio(s) 20th Century , Disney Distributor(s) 20th Century , Disney Expand

