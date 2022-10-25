Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Barbarian. Continue at your own risk.

Going into this year’s Barbarian, no one knew what to expect due to a perfectly crafted marketing campaign with a trailer that intrigued without revealing. What viewers saw was the film’s lead, Tess (Georgina Campbell), booking a home to rent for a few nights, only to find another person, a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) already renting the same home. We then got flashes of horror, with doors opening in the middle of the night, Tess finding a creepy tunnel, and her running for her life. What she’s running from, we don’t know.

Sitting down to watch Barbarian, you’d be forgiven for assuming that Skarsgård is the villain. He was so good at being villainous with his chilling portrayal of Pennywise the killer clown in the It films, that it made sense. It may have made too much sense, for making Skarsgård the villain was highly predictable. The misdirection is probably what director Zach Cregger was going for. He knows that we’ll see Pennywise when we see Kevin. We expect Kevin to do something horrible, even though he is so accommodating to Tess and is presented as a really kind person.

When Tess discovers a door hidden in a basement wall, with a creepy narrow hallway beyond, the real terror begins. Tess finds a room with a soiled mattress and a home video camera pointed at it. We can only imagine what horrors were recorded here. Tess gets Keith to check it out, even though he’s reluctant to believe what she’s found. We wonder if it’s because he is the one who created the room. He goes to investigate, but doesn’t come back, leading Tess to enter the corridor to find him. We can see the predictable moment where Keith jumps out to attack her. He does indeed jump out, but he’s running in fear. It’s here that the monster is revealed, as a tall, lanky, deformed naked woman pops out of the darkness in a great jump scare, killing Keith. She is a ghastly abomination, similar to the horror found at the end of 2007’s [REC] or the witch in 2016’s Blair Witch.

Before we can catch our breath, the film shifts abruptly to a subplot about an actor in Los Angeles, AJ (Justin Long), who has been accused of rape by a co-star. He loses his job, and with legal bills mounting, he goes to Detroit, where he owns a home that he can possibly sell. This home just so happens to be the home seen earlier in the film. It isn’t long before AJ discovers the tunnel as well and finds a room we had yet to see. There is crumpled and dirty bedding in the room, as if someone is living there, and strangely, an old TV playing a breastfeeding instructional videotape.

Meet The Mother

It is then that AJ is attacked by the horrendous woman. He runs away but falls into a pit, where we find that Tess is miraculously still alive. It’s here that we start to understand Barbarian’s "monster." Tess has been held captive by the woman this entire time. Tess tells AJ to calm down, that this woman, the Mother, only wants them to be her children. If they cooperate, she won’t hurt them. AJ refuses to do so, especially when The Mother tries to force him to suck her milk from a disgustingly dirty bottle. She then attacks him, pulling AJ into a corner and forcing him to breastfeed. It’s a shocking image, but it gives Tess a chance to run away.

The Mother takes off after Tess, who barely escapes, helped by a homeless man named Andre (Jaymes Butler) who earlier had run after Tess outside, yelling for her to leave the house. Tess wants to go back inside and rescue AJ, but Andre warns that The Mother comes out at night to hunt. The viewer is left with so many questions at this point. Who is The Mother? Why is she so deformed? Why is she living in these tunnels? Who built them? Why is she so obsessed with having a baby?

But Who Created The Mother?

As the questions bounce around in our mind, Cregger cuts away from the action again to tell yet another story. This one takes place in the past, during the 1980s, starting with the same house. The run down and abandoned neighborhood we’ve seen in the present is now a flourishing neighborhood in this past era. Out of the house comes a sketchy looking man named Frank (Richard Brake). We see him buying baby products at the grocery store before stalking a woman, pretending to be a city worker, so that he can get inside her home and unlock a window. It's understood that he’s going to come back later and cause this woman harm, though thankfully, we never witness it. The audience begins to decipher the clues as to what created Barbarian’s monster. The true monster is Frank, and somehow, The Mother is the result of his crimes.

We see The Mother show fear for the first time when she’s chasing AJ. He finds a room that makes The Mother stop and cower in fear. Inside the room is a much older, bedridden Frank. What has he done to The Mother, what horrors has she witnessed, that she is so afraid of him? AJ finds a stack of videotapes with women’s names on them. He begins to play them. We don’t see what he sees, but based on AJ’s reaction and having seen the room with the mattress earlier, we know what’s on there. When AJ confronts Frank, the old man commits suicide, preferring death to arrest.

The Mother leaves the house at night, chasing after Tess, who hits her with a car and pins her against the house. Andre comes to the aid of Tess and AJ and gives them shelter. He explains that the Mother is a product of rape. Frank would abduct and rape women, forcing them to have his children. The Mother is the result of years of inbreeding. How Andre knows all of this when no one else does, and why he’s never reported it, we don’t know.

It’s then that The Mother appears. She has incredible strength, ripping off Andre’s arm, even after surviving being smashed by a car. Where she gets her strength from we never find out. An outside chase ensues, with The Mother pursuing AJ and Tess to the top of a water tower. When they get to the top, AJ throws Tess off as a way of saving himself, knowing that the Mother will go after her. Without even thinking, The Mother jumps off the tower, sacrificing herself to protect Tess. She somehow catches up to her and cradles her, with Tess landing on her and thus surviving.

The final scene is a heartbreaker. The Mother is still alive, but in her final act, the supposed villain becomes the hero by killing AJ. She then turns her attention to Tess. She’s grief stricken to see Tess in such bad shape. Tess is her baby. She tries to pronounce the words. She wants to take Tess back to the house but Tess tells her she can’t. Tess puts a gun to The Mother’s head, but The Mother doesn’t react to it. She has probably never seen a gun and has no idea that it will cause her harm. All she cares about is her baby being hurt. It’s then that Tess puts The Mother out of her misery.

Is The Mother Truly the Monster of 'Barbarian?'

This final shot is not an act of triumph, with good defeating evil. The Mother was never evil. She was created by evil. She’s a victim too, a product of rape who has never known anyone. All she has in her life is her videotape of a woman breastfeeding, and she’s clung to that, obsessed with the idea of having her own baby. She starts off as a stereotypical monster, something grotesque and similar to what we’ve seen before, but it’s a trick by Cregger. By the end she’s a sympathetic character. We feel for her. She didn’t deserve this life. Frank and AJ are the monsters in this story. The Mother is simply a woman who wanted to love but didn’t quite understand how to. For that, she lost her life.