20th Century Studios has released a new clip for its upcoming thriller, Barbarian, which offers viewers a glimpse of some tension they will experience in the film which releases on September 9.

The clip, uploaded on the 20th Century Studios YouTube page, features Tess, Georgina Campbell's character, in what appears to be a dimly lit basement as she examines some shelves. She finds a rope attached to the concrete wall behind the shelf. She slowly tugs on the rope as it begins to pull out of the hole in the wall. Suddenly, as she pulls on the rope, a door begins to open within the wall. She approaches the mysterious door as haunting, ominous music plays over the scene. The interior of the secret room is pitch black. Tension continues to build as the camera zooms into the room. The clip ends with Campbell reacting with a solid, "nope," reflecting what most would feel like in that situation.

While the clip doesn't reveal what is inside the hidden room, it does provide an effective job at giving an impression of what the tension of the film will be like while also showcasing Campbell's character and how she will handle the circumstances she is under. The film centers on Tess staying in a rental home that is double-booked with Keith, played by Bill Skarsgård, who previously portrayed Pennywise the Clown in It. However, the longer Tess stays, the more she begins to discover that the house has something more terrifying to fear.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Barbarian' Trailer Shows Bill Skarsgård & Georgina Campbell in an Airbnb Nightmare

Specific plot details of the film remain unknown, but given what was provided in the first trailer, the house that Tess and Keith are staying in appears to contain something sinister as secrets begin to be unveiled. The newly released clip effectively provides more questions than answers which adds to the mystery. The sinister nature of the house and its intentions will be eventually revealed as Barbarian is released exclusively in theaters later this year.

The film is written and directed by Zach Cregger and stars Campbell alongside Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Jaymes Butler, and Kurt Braunohler. Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz serve as producers for the film with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici, and Skarsgård executive producing.

Barbarian releases exclusively in theaters on September 9. Check out the new clip and the official synopsis from the film below: