As we announced last week, Collider held a special screening in Los Angeles for the horror movie Barbarian – and if you’re reading this in (or close to) New York, you still have the chance to attend our second screening which takes place next week. In both events, Collider partnered up with 20th Century Studios and New Regency in order to give horror fans the opportunity to watch the upcoming movie before it hits theaters, and also hear the movie's cast and director discuss the story in length.

During the event, an exclusive clip was unveiled just before the screening, which Collider can now share with you. The clip stars Justin Long's character AJ taking some measurements of a surprisingly long underground passage. He ends up discovering what appears to be a secret lair, but shortly after a more urgent development comes up.

The event in the clip is just one of many scary elements in Barbarian, which centers around a girl who gets double booked in an AirBnb, but decides to stay with a stranger because there is no time to relocate before an important job interview the next morning. But, as the trailer reveals, the stranger is hardly the problem she’ll have to face during the night.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Barbarian is written and directed by Zach Cregger, who makes a swift turn from acting in comedy movies and series like About a Boy, Guys With Kids, and Opening Night to helming a chilling horror. The project is also a late feature film follow-up to his last movie The Civil War on Drugs, which premiered over a decade ago.

Aside from Long, the cast from Barbarian also features Georgina Campbell (Apple TV+'s Suspicion), Bill Skarsgård (It saga), Matthew Patrick Davis (Dwight in Shining Armor), Richard Brake (The Mandalorian), Jaymes Butler (Big Game), Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick), and Kate Bosworth (House of Darkness).

Barbarian premieres in theaters on September 9. You can watch the clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: