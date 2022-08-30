There are less than two weeks left until Zach Cregger gets to show off an Airbnb from hell in his new horror film Barbarian. With anticipation for the Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård-led film ramping up, and its release so tantalizingly close, tickets are officially on sale now to watch the terror unfold on-screen on September 9.

Barbarian follows a young woman (Campbell) who books a rental home after traveling to Detroit for an important interview. Upon arriving late at night though, she discovers, to her horror, that a strange man (Skarsgård) is already there and that the place has been double booked. If that weren't bad enough, she decides to stay the night anyway only to find that there is much more to fear about the house than her new roommate. The film plays on the worst Airbnb nightmares with an unsettling take on the house with a shady history trope made so prevalent by The Amityville Horror and so much more. Its main cast features some horror veterans with Skarsgård starring previously in It as Pennywise, Campbell appearing in Black Mirror, and Justin Long becoming a human walrus in Kevin Smith's Tusk.

Collider has been deeply involved in supporting the film and getting viewers in to see Barbarian with some extra perks. We partnered with New Regency, 20th Century Films, and Landmark Theaters to offer free screenings in L.A. and New York for local readers with the opportunity to see the film early with some free concessions and, for L.A. locals, a Q&A session with Campbell, Cregger, and Long about the film and all that went into it. Although the chance to participate is passed, Collider offers loads of these opportunities for local readers and there will be plenty more in the future to sign up for.

Rounding out the cast for Barbarian are Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. Cregger wrote, directed, and appeared in the film in a stark departure for his usual comedy fare. As one of the founding members of the comedy group The Whitest Kids U' Know, he's mostly done sketch comedy for his career, often joining fellow founder Trevor Moore. All of his previous directorial and writing efforts came with properties under that group with his next appearance, Mars, also coming through WKUK.

Producers for Barbarian include Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici, and Skarsgård serving as executive producers.

Barbarian releases in theaters on September 9. Stay tuned here at Collider for more opportunities to attend special free screenings in the future. Check out the latest clip featuring Long and one very terrifying measuring tape below.