Director Zach Cregger's debut horror film Barbarian is turning out to be an unexpected hit with fans and critics. The movie offers an original concept, playing with generic tropes and expectations to tell a story rife with twists and turns. Riddled with mystery as well, it satisfactorily ties up most of its lose ends by the finale, but like many great horror movies, it also leaves a few puzzles unsolved. Notably, one of the most significant questions that still lingers beyond the closing credits is the meaning of the title itself. The word "Barbarian" is never spoken throughout the film, and is hardly alluded to in any direct way. Ultimately, it is unclear what the phrase refers to in the narrative's context, forcing viewers to dig deep, analyze, and come up with a variety of speculations that shed greater light on the film as a whole.

Not even the director can confidently speak to the title's true meaning. In a recent interview with Murphy's Multiverse, Cregger revealed that the title originally just served as a placeholder while he wrote the script. As the story progressed, it ended up feeling somewhat fitting and eventually stuck all the way through production. However, even he admits that this explanation begs further interpretation.

The closest utterance of the title within the film comes in the form of the setting. The movie primarily takes place on Barbary Street—a fictional, rundown road in the Detroit ghetto. Barbarian does make thematic use of its setting, offering subtle commentary on Detroit's economic and cultural abandonment. Therefore, it would be appropriate for the title to refer to the street's destitute residents, especially given that "Barbarian" often denotes someone living outside of civilized society—a tragically fitting nod to the way people view impoverished areas on the city's outskirts.

Still, even if the title refers to the road's residents, it raises the question of whether it refers to all the people living on Barbary Street, or just the primary characters who stay at the house where most of the film's action take place. Even within that single house, though, it could refer to the protagonistic Airbnb guests who stay there, or the antagonistic squatters who dwell in the basement. Because the Airbnb guests generally do not fit the definition of "Barbarian," the latter seems more plausible. Nevertheless, the basement squatters consist of two very different individuals: the woman who serves as the film's monster figure, and the man who serves as the story's covert arch-villain.

The woman—simply referred to as The Mother and actually played by male actor Matthew Patrick Davis—is certainly the more barbaric on the surface. A product of multi-generational inbreeding, she is animalistic, physical, and violent. Although the movie heavily hints at a maternalistic nature beneath her surface, it is largely one of instinct, not intelligence. She is the figure that causes the most unambiguous terror and destruction, and would definitely warrant the label of Barbarian.

At the same time, though, the man—revealed to be named Frank, and played by character actor Richard Brake—is the underlying cause of The Mother's condition, and thus the indirect culprit behind her mayhem. A flashback in the film shows that The Mother only exists because Frank kidnaped women in the 1980s and sexually abused them in his basement, impregnating them over several generations to eventually create The Mother as an incestuous abomination. Although more methodical, this too constitutes barbaric behavior.

Moreover, because in contemporary pop-culture "Barbarian" also evokes images of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Momoa, and the hyper-masculine Hollywood hero, the title could refer to Frank as part of a sad commentary on masculinity. Old-school manliness, as endorsed by countless blockbusters throughout the decades, often ignorantly championed the sexualization and objectification of women, sometimes even going so far as to depict female characters as rewards for barbaric male heroes after their feats. This was particularly common in now-dated action movies from the 1980s, the same decade that Barbarian flashes back to, showing Frank taking women as prisoners. Barbarian thus reopens this trope in a harrowingly critical manner, illustrating the terrors that such toxicity can reap.

Considering that the film also endorses maternal themes, a strong heroine, and further examples of toxic masculinity in the form of Justin Long playing a disgraced television producer in the post #MeToo era and Bill Skarsgård portraying a decently-intentioned, but dangerously overconfident male figure, this gendered interpretation of the title may prove the most layered and astute. Just like the film as a whole, though, the title remains open to many interpretations. It joins a long list of one-word thrill rides from Saw to Nope, Us to It, Halloween to Hellraiser, Alien to Predator. Each one benefits from its titular minimalism, for it solicits critical thinking and allows the imagination to run terrifyingly wild.