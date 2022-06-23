20th Century Studios and New Regency have just released the official trailer for their new original horror film, Barbarian. Barbarian tells the frightening story of a young woman who gets more than she bargained for when she finds a man already staying in her Airbnb. Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Bill Skarsgård (It), Justin Long (Tusk), Matthew Patrick Davis (Dwight in Shining Armor), Richard Brake (3 From Hell), Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick), and Jaymes Butler (Big Game). In addition to the trailer, an eerie, blood-red poster for the film was released as well, which features Campbell's character opening up a basement door to unknown horrors.

The trailer opens with Tess (Campbell) arriving at her suburban Airbnb on a rainy night with no way to get into the house. After ringing the doorbell, a man named Keith (Skarsgård) answers the door, informing the young woman that he is currently renting the home even though she apparently booked it a month prior. Tess decides to stay in the home with Keith, and with an old-school romantic song playing, it seems like this might actually be a meet-cute that sets up a romantic comedy. That is until Campbell's character wakes up in the middle of the night to strange footsteps and no trace of Keith.

Tess soon decides to go explore the basement of the home, and she finds a strange back door that can only be opened with a rope. As the trailer goes on, Tess finds people, including Keith, trapped in an underground prison-of sorts in the basement. An eerie voice-over begins towards the end of the trailer, with a robotic female voice saying "this process might seem overwhelming."

Barbarian is written and directed by Zach Cregger. Cregger is a comedian, actor, and director known for being a co-creator and star of the cult sketch-comedy show The Whitest Kids U' Know. Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J.D. Lifshitz are all on board as producers, while Skarsgård is also serving as an executive producer on top of starring.

Barbarian is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on August 31. Check out the official trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Barbarian.